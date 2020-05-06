PUBLIC NOTICES

Summons, Notice of Sale, City of Vale, Malheur County Court, Ironside Rural Road District

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: May 6, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: May 6, 2020

The City of Vale will hold its regular Council Meeting on May 12th at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. A supplemental Budget will be considered. Depending on COVID-19 restrictions the public may be required to attend by conference call only. Conference call information will be available at www.cityofvale.com or City of Vale Facebook page.

Publish Date: May 6, 2020

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Reference is made to that certain trust deed made by Ronald K. Foultner and Candace M. Foultner, husband and wife, as grantor, to First American Title Company of Malheur County, nka Malheur County Title, as trustee, in favor of Malheur Federal Credit Union, as beneficiary, dated September 18, 2009, signed September 25, 2009, and recorded October 2, 2009, in the mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon, as Instrument No. 2009-7138, covering the following-described real property:

Land in Malheur County, Oregon, as follows:

In Township 20 South, Range 46 East of the Willamette Meridian:

Section 26: A parcel of land in the SE1/4 SE1/4 more particularly described as follows, to wit:

Beginning at a point North 0° 10’ West, 30 feet and North 89° 52’ West, 239 feet from the Southeast corner of Section 26; Thence North 0° 10’ West, 313.5 feet; Thence North 89° 52’ West, 209.0 feet;

Thence South 0° 10’ East, 313.5 feet; Thence South 89° 52’ East, 209.0 feet to the Point of Beginning.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM a parcel of land in the SE1/4 SE1/4 more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at a point North 0° 10’ West, 30 feet and North 89° 52; West, 291.5 feet From the Southeast corner of section 26; Thence North 0° 10’ West, 209.0 feet; Thence South 89° 52’ East, 52.5 feet; Thence North 0° 10’ West, 104.5 feet; Thence North 89° 52’ West, 209.0 feet; Thence South 0° 10’ East, 313.5 feet; Thence South 89° 52’ East, 156.5 feet to the Point of Beginning,

Which has the address of 710 Owyhee Ave., Nyssa, OR 97913.

Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the trust deed and a notice of default has been recorded pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes 86.752(3); the default for which the foreclosure is made is grantor’s failure to pay when due the following sums:

Principal balance of $34,967.62 (which includes taxes and insurance paid by the beneficiary to protect its interest) that was due September 25, 2019, plus interest from July 25, 2019, at the rate of 12.450%, per annum, plus all fees, costs and expenses associated with this foreclosure and all sums expended by the beneficiary to protect the property or his interest therein during the pendency of this proceeding.

By reason of this default, the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by the trust deed immediately due and payable, which sums are as follows:

The sum of $34,967.62 with interest thereon at the rate of 12.450 percent per annum from July 25, 2019, until paid; plus accrued late charges in the amount of $1,872.19 as of September 25, 2019; plus reconveyance fee in the amount of $200.00; plus cost of foreclosure report of $224.00; plus certified mailing fees of $35.60; plus attorney’s fees of $1,000.00, plus all fees, costs and expenses associated with this foreclosure and all sums expended by the beneficiary to protect the property or his interest therein during the pendency of this proceeding.

WHEREFORE, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee will on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the hour of 10 o’clock a.m., in accordance with the standard of time established by ORS 187.110, at the front door of the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, in the City of Vale, Malheur County, Oregon, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the above described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey, at the time of the execution by him of the trust deed, together with any interest the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the trust deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for the sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the trust deed reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by rendering the performance required under the obligation or trust deed, and in addition to paying the sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and trust deed, together with trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by said ORS 86.778.

Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale.

In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes the plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other person owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the trust deed, and the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any.

Dated: February 25, 2020.

Dustin A. Martinsen, Successor Trustee

This communication is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose

Publish Dates: April 29, 2020 and May 6, 13, and 20, 2020

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS NO.: 19-55713 Reference is made to that certain Deed of Trust (hereinafter referred as the Trust Deed) made by JUDITH SOLORIO AND VICTOR M. SOLORIO, MOTHER AND SON, WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP as Grantor to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY, as trustee, in favor of CITIFINANCLAL, INC., as Beneficiary, dated 9/26/2006, recorded 9/29/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-7238, in mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon covering the following described real property situated in said County and State, to-wit: LAND IN LOVERIDGE’S ADDITION, CITY OF ONTARIO, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 3: ALL OF LOT 12 AND THE SOUTH 2 FEET OF LOT 13, EXCEPTING FROM LOT 12 THE SOUTH 2 FEET. The street address or other common designation, if any for the real property described above is purported to be: 508 LOVERIDGE DRIVE ONTARIO, Oregon 97914 The Tax Assessor’s Account ID for the Real Property is purported to be: 787 / 18S4704BD 4000 Both the beneficiary and the trustee, ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax and Steele, LLP have elected to foreclose the above referenced Trust Deed and sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and a Notice of Default and Election to Sell has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). All right, title, and interest in the said described property which the grantors had, or had power to convey, at the time of execution of the Trust Deed, together with any interest the grantors or their successors in interest acquired after execution of the Trust Deed shall be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy the obligations secured by the Trust Deed and the expenses of sale, including the compensation of the trustee as provided by law, and the reasonable fees of trustee’s attorneys. The default for which the foreclosure is made is: The monthly installment of principal and interest which became due on 12/20/2016, late charges, and all subsequent monthly installments of principal and interest. You are responsible to pay all payments and charges due under the terms and conditions of the loan documents which come due subsequent to the date of this notice, including, but not limited to, foreclosure trustee fees and costs, advances and late charges. Furthermore, as a condition to bring your account in good standing, you must provide the undersigned with written proof that you are not in default on any senior encumbrance and provide proof of insurance. Nothing in this notice should be construed as a waiver of any fees owing to the beneficiary under the deed of trust, pursuant to the terms and provisions of the loan documents. The amount required to cure the default in payments to date is calculated as follows as of 3/24/2020: From: 12/20/2016 Total of past due payments: $22,482.22 Late Charges: $0.00 Additional charges (Taxes, Insurance, Corporate Advances, Other Fees): $11,008.77 Trustee’s Fees and Costs: $1,433.50 Total necessary to cure: $34,924.49 Please note the amounts stated herein are subject to confirmation and review and are likely to change during the next 30 days. Please contact the successor trustee ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax and Steele, LLP, to obtain a “reinstatement’ and or “payoff’ quote prior to remitting funds. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by the Trust Deed due and payable. The amount required to discharge this lien in its entirety as of 3/24/2020 is: $151,251.72 Said sale shall be held at the hour of 11:00 AM on 7/28/2020 in accord with the standard of time established by ORS 187.110, and pursuant to ORS 86.771(7) shall occur at the following designated place: At the main entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 Other than as shown of record, neither the said beneficiary nor the said trustee have any actual notice of any person having or claiming to have any lien upon or interest in the real property hereinabove described subsequent to the interest of the trustee in the Trust Deed, or of any successors) in interest to the grantors or of any lessee or other person in possession of or occupying the property, except: NONE Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation(s) of the Trust Deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Trust Deed, together with the trustee’s and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by ORS 86.778. The mailing address of the trustee is: ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax and Steele, LLP 5 Centerpointe Dr., Suite 400 Lake Oswego, OR 97035 (503) 946-6558 In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said trust deed, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. Dated: 03/17/2020 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Broadnax and Steele, LLP By: Jeffrey A. Myers, Esq., OSB#094561 ZBS Law, LLP fka Zieve, Brodnax and Steele, LLP Authorized to sign on behalf of the trustee A-4722875

Publish dates : April 29, 2020 and May 6, 13, and 20, 2020

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1120 SOUTH WEST 12TH AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 20CV11691 SUMMONS

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK;

THE UNKNOWN HIERS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK;

MELVIN LEROY CAMMACK; RICHARD

EUGENE CAMMACK; LARRY DEAN

CAMMACK; SANDRA LEE CAMMACK;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES

UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT,

TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL

PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS

1120 SOUTH WEST 12TH AVENUE,

ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

Defendants

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK; THE UNKNOWN HIERS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1120 SOUTH WEST 12TH AVENUE, ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: April 15, 2020 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: April 22 & 29, 2020, and May 6 & 13, 2020