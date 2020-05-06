Free MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

The Vale FFA flower sale will now be held at the high school’s greenhouse Friday from 8 to 6, with an additional sale Saturday while supplies last.

A sign outside Vale High School advertises the upcoming FFA fundraiser. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

﻿NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions at $5 a month help the Enterprise keep this up.

VALE – The Vale FFA is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. The annual flower sale kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday, May 8 at the Vale High School greenhouse.

The sale runs until 6 p.m. or while supplies last, with an additional sale scheduled at the same time Saturday if plants remain.

Customers are encouraged to stay in their vehicles during their purchase, said Anna-Marie Chamberlain, Vale FFA advisor. The baskets and flats of plants will be on display; customers may select their items and volunteers will help them load purchases.

Hanging flower baskets sell for $30. Petunias, marigolds and tomatoes, along with an assortment of bedding flowers will also be available.

HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to our LOCAL NEWS FUND. Tax deductible, and anonymous if you wish.

Thank you!