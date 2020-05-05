Free Coronavirus Outbreak

The drive-thru clinic will be Tuesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nyssa High School. This is the second such testing done by the county. The first was April 29 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, where 39 people were tested.

The Malheur County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing May 12, at Nyssa High School. (The Enterprise/File).

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions at $5 a month help the Enterprise keep this up.

NYSSA – Malheur County will host a second drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, May 12, at Nyssa High School.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will focus only on individuals who live or work within the county. There is no charge for the testing.

According to the Malheur County Health Department, a person will qualify for testing if they have two symptoms – fever within the last three days, cough, shortness of breath – or just one symptom and one of 14 other risk factors.

The risk factors include a weakened immune system, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney or chronic liver disease or close contact with an individual with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days.

Testing will also be available for first responders and frontline health care workers.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars at all times and testing is limited to four individuals per vehicle who must be seated at a working window. Participants will be required to fill out a screening form.

This is the second such testing done by the county. The first was April 29 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, where 39 people were tested. All were negative for the coronavirus.

For more information, contact the health department at 541-889-7279