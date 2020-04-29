Free CORONAVIRUS: Life in Malheur County

Health care workers and volunteers were on hand Wednesday to help collect 100 swabs for COVID-19 testing at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

Health workers wait for cars to drive up during drive-through testing on Wednesday, April 29, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ONTARIO – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing was underway Wednesday at the Malheur County fairgrounds. About a half dozen cars were already lined up before the 10:00 a.m. start time.

Those who met the criteria for testing were give a nasopharyngeal swab and were told results would be available within a week.

Nurses, health care workers and volunteers from the Malheur County Health Department, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario and Treasure Valley Community College were among the 40 plus people who assisted in the effort to help local authorities a better sense of the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.

The fairgrounds testing was open to those who live or work in Malheur County and have two of the symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever within last three days, cough, or shortness of breath. Nurses took temperatures and asked about symptoms. At least few people were turned away.

A street sign helps direct people to the public testing conducted Wednesday, April 29, at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Those who met the qualifications for testing had a nasopharyngeal swab inserted into the nose for a few seconds. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

In order to qualify for the test, participants first answered questions from health workers and got their temperature checked. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

At the first stop on the drive-thru, nurses checked temperatures and asked about symptoms. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

﻿ Health Department employees and Treasure Valley Community College nursing students assisted with the collection of swab specimens. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

About 40 volunteers assisted at the fairgrounds in Ontario. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Swabs were collected in tubes and participants were told the results would be received within a week. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Only those with symptoms and other circumstances were eligible for testing. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A nurse on one side of the drive through counts 14 tests that had been completed by 11:30 a.m. The county said up to 100 tests would be conducted in the four-hour event. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to our LOCAL NEWS FUND. Tax deductible, and anonymous if you wish.

Thank you!