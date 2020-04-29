OBITUARIES

Ted Payne

July 15, 1944~ April 19, 2020

Ted Payne, 75, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020, peacefully at his home in Jordan Valley, Oregon. The celebration of Ted’s life will begin with a viewing on Friday, May 1, from 4-5 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell, Idaho. Ted will be buried in the Jordan Valley Cemetery at a later date.

George Theodore Payne was born at the Maher Ranch near Cliffs, Idaho on July 15, 1944, to Elbert Dallas “Tex” and Agnes Amy Maher Payne. Agnes rode horseback the approximate 10 miles to her parent’s home, with son Pat on behind, to have this baby. Ted’s arrival was quite an ordeal and Agnes said she would never put her parents through another home birth. Dr. Jones had been called and arrived in time to say that Ted was healthy and weighed 10 pounds. As the little family prepared to return home, Agnes and baby Ted rode together and Tex planned to carry 3-year-old Pat on his horse. However, Tex’s horse started to buck with the threat of an additional rider and Tex leaned out to safely deposit Pat onto a sagebrush which ended up causing him to get bucked off.

Ted had many adventures as a child on the mountain and growing up at the Lowry. He had an old bicycle that he rode off the North Fork (on the old road) with no brakes. Ted started his first colt, Sun Down, at the age of 11. He and Pat attended a one room grade school at Cliffs. It was a long ride each day throughout the summer and fall. They kept their horses in a wire lot by the creek while they did their studies. Challenges included the hunters taking the five-gallon buckets that they used to get on with, at each gate. Also, they could trot to school, but they had to ride home carefully and not let their horses get too warm or they would have to answer to their dad. Ted graduated from high school in Jordan Valley, then later went to work for Bill and Nita Lowry, when they were still over in Prineville. He had a lot of respect for them both and recounted pleasant memories of that time.

As a young man, he also worked at Yellow Pine, Idaho, on the Cox Dude Ranch for Lafe and Emma Cox. Spring was spent repairing fences and clearing trails and summer and fall were spent packing lots of horses, mules and guests in to remote camp sites. Ted shared lots of good memories from this time too. He also hauled sheep to Dixon, California, for Simplot and drove logging trucks in Montana and often credited God for sparing his life more than once on treacherous and icy roads. In 1968 and 1969, Ted worked for his aunt, Gertrude Anderson, taking care of her cattle on the desert west of the Owyhee River and south of Rome. He generally did the buckarooing by himself. Ted would take a pack horse and his camp with him, staying in a cave or cow camps along the way. During this time, he had several encounters with the Owyhee River that he also credited God for bringing him out of alive. Ted hated water and he had a very serious respect for the river.

Ted would go home and help his parents on the Lowry Ranch when he could, and it was during this time that Ted had the good fortune of meeting Dorothy Pauline McKay. Dot was from Harper, but she and her sisters and cousins were there gathering cattle off the White Horse allotment for her uncle, Don McKay. In those days, everyone camped at the Maher Ranch and rode out to gather each day. The couple was married on June 12, 1970 in Vale at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Ted and Dot loved each other dearly, and shared lots of laughter, and some tears in their nearly 55 years of marriage. They bought the Lowry Ranch on Juniper Mountain from Ted’s parents.

The Lowry was their home, and where they raised their family. The modern road that exists today was built in 1970, the same year they were married. Ted and Dot always celebrated their wedding anniversary the day before riding started on White Horse, which was always June 13. Dot would wrangle the horses early that morning and Ted would spend all day shoeing enough horses for the entire family to have two head a piece for the days ahead. One time, early in Ted and Dot’s marriage, he was riding Cherokee and as they were going through a huge pile of rocks, Dot thought it would be funny to pull Cherokee’s tail and watch Ted put on a good bronc ride. Only problem is, Ted got bucked off and then Dot felt so bad, she told him how sorry she was for pulling his horse’s tail. The story was retold and laughed about for years, and Ted always said he still hadn’t gotten even with her for that, although he halfheartedly tried.

Ted always rode tough horses and made them into very good horses. No fancy training, he just rode them. When he started a colt, he put the saddle on and a blindfold if necessary, and got on. A few times around the corral and he was out the gate. Ted had the natural ability to ride a bucking horse and very seldom was he ever thrown. His children remember unloading on the top of the North Fork, before daybreak when it was cold and dark. Everyone was quick about getting on and being ready to go because Ted would lead his horse out into a huge pile of rocks, use the blind to get on, and they were off, headed to Three Forks or somewhere in between, in a hurry. Another story, that Ted told often, was about Dot and a bay mare, named Nutmeg. Ted was in the shop and he saw her get on carelessly. The mare bucked her off and she hit her head on the side of the chicken house. Ted pretended he didn’t see what happened and pretty soon, Dot brought the horse over and said “Will you get on her?” He protested, but put on his spurs and got on Nutmeg. He said she blew up again, bucked all the way up the hill, around the house and back down off the steep yard hill and through the big ditch. Ted was committed to the ride but he was afraid Nutmeg would lose her footing bucking down that hill. She did not. Nutmeg finally quit bucking. Dot said “Thank you,” got her hobbles down and then got on Nutmeg carefully, the correct way and away they went at a gallop.

Those who knew Ted had a lot of respect for his straight up way of doing business, his integrity and his willingness to help people in need. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone who asked for it. He never seemed to look down on anybody. Ted was a good neighbor and a good friend to all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with a twinkle in his eye. It wasn’t always fun to be the subject of his mischievousness but, he always made people laugh.

Ted was a brilliant writer. He kept a daily diary, as his grandfather Ambrose Maher did. Ted was quick to think, slow to speak. He had so much wisdom and would share that wisdom with you, if you asked. Ted could solve a problem that no one else could, by circling around it and approaching it from another angle. He always came up with a solution. Among his many talents, he was a fine truck driver, and taught his children how to drive and shift by listening to the engine, and never touching the clutch. Ted was an amazing mechanic, by necessity. As his children got older and began driving and tearing up vehicles and equipment, he would make them repair what they broke, in hopes that it would teach them to be more careful. He loved old tractors and old trucks. In his high school years, he took an abandoned chassis off the flat near Cliffs, and a transmission and engine from other places, and put his 1921 Model A Ford together so he could have his own wheels. It is the beautiful green car that he recently had restored.

Ted had a passion for improving the range. He and his brother, Pat, made beautiful pastures of native species where no grass had existed before. Together, they developed springs, built miles of fence and worked hard to remove juniper trees. Just last September, Ted was able to see his lifelong dream come true as the BLM did a huge prescribed burn on Juniper Mountain.

Ted and Dot began to retire about 2012, and to hand the reins of the ranch and the cattle operations over to their children. They leased some of their cattle out, sold some, and were enjoying a little less work on the ranch. Ted spent more time in the shop, mechanicing and Dot could still be seen saddled up, somewhere on the mountain. Ted and Dot enjoyed passing their knowledge on to their children and grandchildren. Their grandchildren were a real joy to them both. Changes came in the spring of 2014 when Dot was diagnosed with cancer. As always, Ted was by her side daily for the next year, as she fought her battle away from home. On May 2, 2015, Ted lost the love of his life. Those who knew them can take great comfort in knowing that Ted and Dot are together again in heaven with our Lord and Saviour.

Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Dot; parents, Tex and Agnes Payne; sisters-in-law, Michelle McKay Mackenzie, Danice Brown Payne; brother-in-law, Rod McKay; grandparents, Chauncey and Francis Payne and Ambrose and Ethel Maher; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that he loved dearly. Ted is survived by his children and grandchildren: daughter, Polly (Cody) Baldwin and their children, Ellie and Jonathon Brunko, Rossin and Fallyn Baldwin, of Homedale, Idaho; daughter, Rena (Rick) Britton of Homedale, and their children, Rickey and Sue Britton, Nathan and Kim Britton, and Stacy Soelberg; son, Jack (Rachel Casey) Payne and their children, Emily and Garrett Payne of Fallon, Nevada; and son, Paul J. McKay of Boise. Ted is also survived by his brother, Pat Payne and his children, Terry and Jerry White, and Gary Payne, all of Jordan Valley; aunt, Alice Maher; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Barbara McKay, Rena Uhalde, Gracian Uhalde, Karen and Bob Skinner, Joe and Joyce McKay, Bob and Karla McKay, Mark and Julie Mackenzie, Kate and Mike Autio; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great- nieces and great- nephews that he thoroughly enjoyed. Last but not least, Ted is survived by many wonderful friends and neighbors. Ted’s family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the ladies who helped him out at home in the last year: Joni Williams, Rena Uhalde, and Nancy Grubaugh. The family would also like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Jocele Skinner. Ted was very appreciative of the kindness shown to him, by each of you.

Memorials may be made to the JV Lions Den, PO Box 344, Jordan Valley, Oregon 97910, for the new Community Event Center Fund, or to a favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.

Gary Lee Kamo

February 25, 1948~ April 20, 2020

Gary Lee Kamo passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Ontario, Oregon. Gary was born on February 25, 1948, in Ontario. He was the second of three sons born to Tom and Kimi Kamo. Gary grew up in Vale, Oregon. He was described as taking after his mother, being social, captivating and charismatic. Gary attended Vale High School where he excelled in football, wrestling and track. He was part of the 1964 state championship football team and started on both sides of the ball. After graduating from high school, he attended college at Treasure Valley Community College where he participated in football, wrestling and track. During Gary’s sophomore year at TVCC, the football team was rated No. 3 in the nation; he was the starting fullback and was awarded Athlete of the Year in 1968. After graduating from TVCC, Gary attended Oregon State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business.

Gary moved back from OSU and worked to expand Kamo Farms with his dad and brother, Doug. Gary married the love of his life, Nancy Musgrove Kamo on March 14, 1987. Together they had a full life raising their family. In the words of Gary’s son, Colter, “he lived life in every moment joking and laughing and being himself. He did not have a lot of money, yet his riches were far more valuable. Gary was wealthy in family, friends, and relationships, which abundantly surrounded him.” He loved his neighbor. He treated every stranger as a new best friend. Gary would often drop everything in his life to help a friend and not ask for anything in return other than a beer and a good conversation. Gary always saw the good in people. He would put his own interests aside to help someone in need, no matter the cost. This type of unconditional love and true selflessness is an extremely rare quality and almost impossible to find today.

Gary had a million-dollar smile and an infectious laugh that would brighten a room. There are some Garyisms that we’ve all heard a time or two, although most may not be appropriate, some of our favorites are: “you know, a guy could...”, “you kiss your mama with that mouth”, “hey, you drank all my beer”, “Randy, when did you start driving”, “Yes dear, no dear, sorry dear, right away dear,” “you’re a bad dog…,” “what are you, some kind of …,” and of course his favorite calling, Bishop of the 3rd Ward.

Gary’s capacity to love was beyond comprehension. The magnitude of lives he touched is endless. He was everybody’s best friend and was never too busy to answer a phone call and help anyone in need. Gary is a true example of kindness, compassion, service and love. He has taught us all that what matters most is what you have done to impact those around you to leave a lasting impression. We all want to emulate Gary’s best traits. He was a legend. Our lives will forever be changed. We will miss his laughter, his voice in the stands, his support at birthdays, funerals and weddings, the fishing trips (but did we ever really fish?), the visits, taking the grandkids to run the dog, change the water, pick corn, the list goes on and on. Gary was always there, he had an innate ability to know where he was needed, and show up. We are forever grateful for the memories and lessons learned.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Kimi Kamo, and brother, Doug (Bonnie-Hinton) Kamo. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kamo, brother, Ray Kamo, children, Kimiko (Todd) Griffith, Colter Kamo, Shelly Gholson, Toni Parker, Chris Aldred, Scott (Gloria) Aldred, Chuck (Melonie) Aldred, Nate (Angie) Aldred, Jeff (Marilee) Aldred, 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, niece and nephew, Samantha Kamo and Thomas (Victoria) Kamo, beloved brother and sister in laws, and the many others who refer to Gary as their “favorite uncle” or “best friend.”

Due to the current restrictions in place because of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced once restrictions are lifted. The family would like to thank Lienkaemper Chapels, the Vale community, and many friends for the love, support, prayers, and many acts of kindness. Memorial donations can be made in Gary’s name to the Vale High School Alumni Association, P. O. Box 216, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Richard L. Jordan Sr.

1927-2020)

At the end of the day on April 18, 2020, the Lord decided he needed another really good buckaroo, and so he called a top hand, Richard Leon Jordan Sr.

Dick was born September 4, 1927, to Ben F. and Bessie F. (Miller) Jordan at home in Westfall. His Dad delivered him. Dick passed away only a few hundred yards from where he was born. He was the last of their five children. The brother closest in age to him was 19 years older. So Dick grew up with his neices and nephews.

He liked to say he was riding a horse from the time he was three weeks old. His mother carried him on a pillow in front of her saddle. Later he rode behind her, and then to his own pony.

He attended school in Vale, Harper, Westfall, and Bully Creek, where there were family or friends to stay with. After he graduated from the eighth grade, he decided he was done with school. From then on he worked wherever he was needed on the family ranches. At that time, there were no drift fences so they rode from above Westfall to Vale Valley gathering cattle. He was usually riding a colt. When his number was called for the draft, the ranchers in the area got him deferred because he was needed here.

On February 1, 1948, he and Nelora Elizabeth Reed were married in the old Christian Church at Vale. They made their home on the home ranch which they later bought from his mother. They were parents to seven children, Dick Jr., John, Dan, Bob, Laura Jean, Dave, and Frank.

As time went on they added more land. Dick was very good with cattle and horses. He was considered a natural geologist. He loved to hunt and fish with his family. He was eighty seven years old when he finally hung up his saddle and put old Bannock and Marshall out to pasture.

He was preceded in death by his much loved daughter Laura, his parents, sister Annie, brothers Herman, Harry, and Bennie. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nelora; sons Dick Jr. of Vale, John (Kathy) of Carson City, Nevada, Dan (Jeanne) of Westfall, Oregon, Bob (Meg) of Oroville, Washington, Dave(Becky) of Adrian, Oregon, and Frank(Kelly) of Westfall; brother-in-law Bob Bradfield of Vale; 23 grand children; 39 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; also many cousins, neices, and nephews. He loved his family very much, and will be greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life on Sept 6 at the ranch in Westfall. To those who wish to send a memorial donation, donations may be sent to:

In Faith- For Missionary Ed Renk

272 Douglas Road

Ontario, OR 97914

DEATHS:

Harry Shimojima, 96, of Ontario, died April 20 at a local care facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Gerald Martin, 79, of Ontario, died April 17 at a local hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Delmar Singletary, 89, of Ontario, died April 20 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Leonard Allen Newman, 77, of Fruitland, died April 20 at a care facility in Fruitland. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Prudencio G. Escobedo, 92, of Ontario, died April 22 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Theodore “Ted” C. Grim, 71, of Ontario, died April 23 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Dollie L. Wiggins, 88, of Ontario, died April 24 at her home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Duane L. DeLong, 82, of Vale, died April 23 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Betty Jo Wright, 88, of Ontario, died April 19 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Michael R. Chappell, 65, of Payette, died April 25 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

