The annual ONTCCY fundraiser and the popular Global Village celebration are both scuttled for this year.

The annual Global Village celebration will not be held this year because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (The Enterprise/File).

ONTARIO – Two major annual events sponsored by the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce have been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus.

John Breidenbach, president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that the chamber board decided Tuesday the Global Village event and the ONTCCY fundraiser will be postponed until next year. Global Village is an annual gathering in June. The ONTCCY fundraiser has already been postponed once this year because of the COVID-19 virus epidemic.

Breidenbach said the board initially planned to push the ONTCCY fundraiser to the fall but eventually discarded that plan.

“Same thing with Global Village. We just don’t know when we will be able to have a crowd,” said Breidenbach.

