The Malheur County Health Department reported a seventh person tested positive for COVID-19. The agency is planning a broader testing effort on Wednesday with a drive-through clinic.

A sign outside the Ontario Police Department reminds locals of the common guidelines for staying healthy during the pandemic. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ONTARIO – A seventh Malheur County resident is infected with the coronavirus, according to the latest test results posted Sunday by the Malheur County Health Department.

The agency has been releasing few details about the patients.

According to its website, six women and one man have tested positive for COVID-19. None had to be hospitalized. All but one has been under the age of 60.

As of Sunday, 224 people have been tested for the coronavirus with negative results. Testing has been limited to those showing symptoms of the respiratory disease or having contact with someone known to be infected.

The total number tested could grow significantly this week as the county puts on a drive-through testing clinic. The event will be held on the Malheur County Fairgrounds and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

The free test is limited to those exhibiting two symptoms of COVID-19 or having one symptom and one other circumstance. For a full listing of those eligible for the testing, see the Health Department’s website.

Health authorities say expanded testing is essential to determine the spread of the virus locally and to plan for easing of “stay home” and other state restrictions.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday that 2,311 people have tested positive across Oregon for COVID-19, and 91 have died.