VALE

Gary Kamo of Vale died on Monday, April 20, in an industrial accident in Ontario. Because of the global pandemic, the family is hosting a "cruise by" memorial on Saturday, April 25.

Mourners participating in Saturday's "cruise by" memorial for Gary Kamo are asked by the family to follow this routing in their vehicles. (Submitted photo)

﻿A “cruise by” memorial is scheduled for Saturday Gary Kamo, a Vale man killed in an industrial accident in Ontario.

Kamo, 72, died on Monday, April 20,in an accident while operating heavy equipment on a job site in Ontario.

Kamo’s family decided on the unusual memorial because of restrictions in place now barring large gatherings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the virus we are needing to think outside the box to give the community a way to honor this great man,” the family said in a social media post.

Under the plan, mourners are asked to drive south of Vale on Lytle Boulevard, turn onto Sand Hollow Road, and loop around the Kamo home on the driveway at 1612 Sand Hollow Road. His family will be gathered and grandchildren will have a basket to collect cards from those driving by.

Kamo was born in Ontario and graduated from Vale High School, where he played on the football team that was the state title in 1964. He attended Treasure Valley Community College and then Oregon State University before returning to Malheur County to help operate Kamo Farms.

“He lived life in every moment joking and laughing and being himself,” said his son, Colter Kamo. “He did not have a lot of money, yet his riches were far more valuable. Gary was wealthy in family, friends, and relationships, which abundantly surrounded him.”