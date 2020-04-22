PUBLIC NOTICES

Valley View Cemetery Budget, City of Vale Budget, Arock School District Budget, Juntura School District Budget, Harper School District Budget, Jordan Valley School District, Summons

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Valley View Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, on the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Rd, Vale Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 14, 2020 at 5:15 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget.

This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after April 24, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery, 1699 Valley View Rd, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Publish Date: April 22 and 29, 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 252 B Street West, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 11th and/or May 14th (if needed) 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message, State Shared Revenue and receive comment for the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 14th, 2020 at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Depending on COVID-19 restrictions the public may be required to attend by conference call only. Conference call information will be available at www.cityofvale.com or City of Vale Facebook page.

Publish Dates: April 22, 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. In response to the current health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the District facilities are currently closed to the public and meetings are being held electronically. The meeting will take place on May 6th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. The meeting will be available by phone 1(253) 215-8782, Meeting ID 802 586 7346 and Password: 767510.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 5th, 2020 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 6th, 2020. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 6th, 2020. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4856, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 5th, 2020.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 6th 2020, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Publish Date: April 22, 2020

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. In response to the current health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the District facilities are currently closed to the public and meetings are being held electronically. The meeting will take place on May 5th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. The meeting will be available by phone 1(253) 215-8782, Meeting ID 811 6989 0254 and Password: 7riNGx.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 4th, 2020 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 5th, 2020. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 5th, 2020. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three-minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4856, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 4th, 2020.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 5th, 2020 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Publish Date: April 22, 2020

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Harper School District #66, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held at Harper School District, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR. The meeting will take place on May 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 15, 2020 at Harper School District #66, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://harper.k12.or.us/

Publish Date: April 22, 2020

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley School District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held on May 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm. In response to the current health emergency resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the District facilities are currently closed to the public and the meeting will be held electronically.

The meeting will be available to the public via Zoom. Please contact the District office at 541-586-2213 for meeting ID and password information. Instructions on the use of Zoom will be given to any interested party along with loaned devices if necessary. Public comment will be taken during the Zoom meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may log in to the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected online at jordanvalley.k12.or.us or obtained by mail on or after May 11, 2020.

This notice is also published at: jordanvalley.k12.or.us

Publish Dates: April 22 and 29, 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________________

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1120 SOUTH WEST 12TH AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 20CV11691 SUMMONS

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK;

THE UNKNOWN HIERS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK;

MELVIN LEROY CAMMACK; RICHARD

EUGENE CAMMACK; LARRY DEAN

CAMMACK; SANDRA LEE CAMMACK;

AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES

UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT,

TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL

PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS

1120 SOUTH WEST 12TH AVENUE,

ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

Defendants

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK; THE UNKNOWN HIERS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF VIOLET E. CAMMACK AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1120 SOUTH WEST 12TH AVENUE, ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: April 15, 2020 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: April 22 & 29, 2020, and May 6 & 13, 2020