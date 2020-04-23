Free CORONAVIRUS: Life in Malheur County

Four Rivers Cultural Center launched "Art for All," a contest calling on the community to show off some creativity to help create an art time capsule of sorts during these troubling times. Submissions are entered to win gift cards to local businesses. Deadline to submit your work is May 7.

ONTARIO – Four Rivers Cultural Center is calling on the community to come up with COVID-19 artistic creations.

To help the community bond and show off some creativity, the center is accepting art submissions on its website for its “Art for All” initiative through May 7.

All ages and art forms are welcome. Entries can win one of 50 gift cards worth $50 towards many local businesses including Second and Vine, Bert’s Growler and the Grocery Outlet. The center will announce the 50 winners on May 8.

Submissions can include poetry, visual art and videos of people performing music or theater. On its website, the center stated it is interested in collecting “an art time-capsule during these history-in-the-making moments.”

“We want this to be the next 5 million views YouTube viral phenomena,” Matt Stringer, director of the Four Rivers Cultural Center wrote in an email.

A submission form is available at 4rcc.com.