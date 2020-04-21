CORVALLIS – Oregon State University announced Tuesday the names of students who made the school's winter term Scholastic Honor Roll. A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students from Malheur County who made OSU's winter term honor roll are:
Nyssa
Straight-A average:
David Trinidad, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science
Alisa Vitt, Senior, Psychology.
3.5 or better:
Silvia J. Arizmendi, Junior, Public Health
Rocelia Celedonio, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies
Delia DeLeon, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science
Cynthia C. Estrada, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science
Andres G. Gonzalez, Junior, Marketing
Ontario
Straight-A average:
Logan M. Davila, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
Mary K. Davis, Senior, Animal Sciences
Kiera M. Dwyer, Sophomore, Environmental Econ and Policy
Paiten W. Tensen, Senior, Civil Engineering.
3.5 or better:
Denis Benitez, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
Alan Chew, Junior, Pre-Construction Engr Mgt
Jaqueline G. Cuevas, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science
Mayra L. Juarez, Senior, Kinesiology
Jensen J. Kemble, Senior, Agricultural Business Manageme.
Vale
3.5 or better:
Hannah Mizuta, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science
Mandy N. Wolfe, Senior, BioHealth Sciences
