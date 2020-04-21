MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

Several students from Ontario, Nyssa and Vale made the winter term Scholastic Honor Roll at Oregon State University, earning at least a B plus or better to make the listing.

CORVALLIS – Oregon State University announced Tuesday the names of students who made the school's winter term Scholastic Honor Roll. A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students from Malheur County who made OSU's winter term honor roll are:

Nyssa

Straight-A average:

David Trinidad, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science

Alisa Vitt, Senior, Psychology.

3.5 or better:

Silvia J. Arizmendi, Junior, Public Health

Rocelia Celedonio, Freshman, University Exploratory Studies

Delia DeLeon, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science

Cynthia C. Estrada, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science

Andres G. Gonzalez, Junior, Marketing

Ontario

Straight-A average:

Logan M. Davila, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

Mary K. Davis, Senior, Animal Sciences

Kiera M. Dwyer, Sophomore, Environmental Econ and Policy

Paiten W. Tensen, Senior, Civil Engineering.

3.5 or better:

Denis Benitez, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

Alan Chew, Junior, Pre-Construction Engr Mgt

Jaqueline G. Cuevas, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science

Mayra L. Juarez, Senior, Kinesiology

Jensen J. Kemble, Senior, Agricultural Business Manageme.

Vale

3.5 or better:

Hannah Mizuta, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science

Mandy N. Wolfe, Senior, BioHealth Sciences

