FOOD GUIDE: Restaurant operators in Malheur County are offering an array of takeout and delivery options, as they adjust to COVID-19 restrictions that halted on-site dining. Here's a guide to what's available.

Perk Beverage Company in Vale offers to-go and drive-through orders as inside dining remains closed. Many Malheur County eateries are offer takeout options as the pandemic restrictions continue. (The Enterprise/file)

If cooking at home during the pandemic is starting to wear thin, local restaurants still have some options to tempt diners.

Some eateries have shut down entirely since Gov. Kate Brown restricted their operations in mid-March, but many are still operating as drive-thru, takeout or delivery businesses.

Following are some of the options at local restaurants and bars this week.

Note that due to the fluid economic situation, the hours and even types of services are changing daily at some outlets so calling ahead is recommended. And if your favorite spot is missing from this list, let us know at [email protected] and we’ll add them.

VALE

A Street Tavern – 170 A St. W. Hours starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m., 9-11 p.m. for beer and wine to go, curbside and delivery options. To-go orders by Facebook messaging. New: Order bulk toilet paper and some cleaning supplies.

Bixby’s Stopitoff Coffee – 289 A St. E. Drive-thru and takeout orders. Call 541-473-3818 or pay inside and take orders to go.

Chavelita’s Taqueria –148 A St. W. Closed until further notice.

Farmers Supply Co-op – Carry out.

Mal’s Diner – 218 A St. W. Takeout orders. 541-473-3925.

Perk Beverage Company – 590 Washington St. W. Drive-thru orders. New hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 541-473-4191.

R Big Burger – 163 Short St. N. Drive-thru orders.

Sagebrush Saloon – 197 A St. E. Takeout and delivery orders, vehicle growler service. Walk-up window or 541-473-3777.

Starlite Café – 152 Clark St. N. and Highway 26. Takeout orders. Call ahead to limit wait time. 541-473-2500.

NYSSA

Nyssa A&W – 511 Main St. Drive-thru orders and carhop service. Hours: 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Thunderegg Coffee Co. – 125 Main St. Call-in and carry out orders. New hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 541-372-3545. New item: pies.

Tex Mex Express – 400 Thunderegg Blvd. Carry-out orders. Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. 541-372-5711.

Keyli’s Mexican & American Restaurant – 208 E. Main St. Drive-thru orders. 541-372-8037.

Rock Store Grill – 2499 Highway 201. Grill orders inside for takeout. Grill hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 541-372-2121.

Cattle Drive Coffee and Grill – 602 Main St. Drive-thru orders. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 541-212-9868.

No Information available:

Bob’s Steak N’ Spirits – 207 Main St. 541-372-4262.

ONTARIO

2 Aces Mexican Restaurant – Takeout orders. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 541-889-3799.

Bake-A-Deli – 2609 S.W. 4th Ave. Takeout orders, curbside pickup, no delivery. Take and bake meals now available.

Belly Buster Sandwich Shop – 512 S. Oregon St. New hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 541-889-9550.

Berts Growler Garage – New temporary hours: 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, 1-7 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Takeout menu items and bottles and cans of beverages to go. 541-889-2263.

Brewsky’s Broiler – 23 S.E. 1st Ave. Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Takeout orders with curbside delivery. Order online or 541-889-3700.

Casa Jaramillo – 157 S.E. 2nd St. Takeout orders, no delivery. Curbside available for call-in orders. Hours: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30-8 p.m. 541-889-9258.

Country Kitchen Restaurant – 1249 Tapadera Ave. Temporarily closed as of March 30. 541-889-3941

Denny’s – 76 E. Goodfellow St. Closed.

El Erradero – 1688 S.W. 4th Ave. Takeout orders. Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up at the drive-up window or inside. 541-889-3476.

Far East Restaurant – Takeout orders. 541-881-8888.

Fiesta Guadalajara – 336 S. Oregon St. Takeout orders. 541-889-8064.

Hog Rock Café – 1281 S.W. 4 th Ave. Takeout orders. 541-889-6377.

Jolts & Juice Company – 298 S. Oregon St. Downtown location, curbside pickup only. 541-889-4166.

Kannika’s Thai Food – 1800 Washington Ave., across from Love's. 11 am. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. 208-550-2999.

Kirley’s Family Dining – 830 S.E. 1st St. Takeout orders. Direct message to Kirley’s Facebook account or call 541-508-0599.

Mackey’s Steakhouse & Pub – 111 S.W. 1st St. Temporarily closed.

Los Potrillos – 49 N.W. 1 st St. Takeout orders. 541-889-4075.

Ogawa’s Wicked Sushi, Burgers, and bowls – 375 E. Idaho Ave. Takeout orders 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting Monday, March 23: food delivery for seniors only in Ontario and Fruitland area Monday – Saturday, 12 to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. 541-889-2725.

Plaza Inn Restaurant – 812 S.W. 4th Ave. Takeout, curbside, no delivery in place. Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Call ahead to avoid wait time, 541-889-3550.

Romio’s Pizza & Pasta – 375 S. Ontario St. Takeout and delivery; online ordering available. 541-889-4888.

Shanghai Restaurant – 2880 S.W. 4th Ave. Takeout orders. 541-889-3759.

Sugar Momma – 361 S.W. 12th St. Gourmet cookie boxes to go. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. 541-709-8418.

Tacos Dos Hermanos – Closed temporarily.

Tacos Mi Ranchitos – 252 S. Oregon St. Takeout orders. 541-889-6130.

Taqueria Muñoz – Takeout orders. 541-216-8610.

Tortuga Hawaiian Shave Ice Food Truck– 2671 S.W. 4th Ave. Closed for season. Usually opening is in May before Memorial Day, and has not been set.

Wingers Restaurant – 1255 S.E. 1st Ave. Curbside and takeout orders, growler fills. 541-881-0062.

No information available:

Matsy’s Restaurant & Catering – 1241 S.W. 4th Ave. 541-889-3000.

Second & Vine Bistro – 288 S.W. 2nd Ave. 541-889-3394.

Tacos El Zarape – 541-889-4592.

Rusty’s Pancake & Steakhouse – 541-889-2700.

Burger West – 691 S.W. 4th Ave. 541-889-5429.

Little Palomino Food & Spirits –541-889-8528.

Smokin Frannys – 208-405-3324.

Tacos La Pasadita – 541-212-2484.

Taco Mexico – 541-889-6668.

ADRIAN

The Mirage – 605 1st St. To-go food orders. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 541-372-0150.

JUNTURA

Oasis Café – Closed until further notice.

Note: Have your hours or services changed? Let us know at [email protected] and we'll update the list.

