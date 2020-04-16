Free HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT

Pay what you can for an ad this size to let Malheur County know what you have!

The Malheur Enterprise is doing what it can to help keep business in business.

During the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on Malheur County businesses, the Enterprise is offering a 4.9” wide by 5” tall ad and a business can choose what it can pay for that ad.

The 1/8th page ad regularly costs $135 per run. Now, until May 22, businesses can choose what they can pay. Each ad should tell Malheur County what you have in products and services.

How it works:

Choose to pay 90% of the regular price—$120

Choose to pay 75% of the regular price—$100

Choose to pay 50% of the regular price—$67

Choose to pay 25% of the regular price—$34

TERMS: Pay by credit card or check before publication. Those at 75% or more can be invoiced.

Expires May 22, 2020.

Contact Rose Zueger at [email protected] or by cellphone 541-848-3392.