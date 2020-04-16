The Malheur Enterprise is doing what it can to help keep business in business.
During the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on Malheur County businesses, the Enterprise is offering a 4.9” wide by 5” tall ad and a business can choose what it can pay for that ad.
The 1/8th page ad regularly costs $135 per run. Now, until May 22, businesses can choose what they can pay. Each ad should tell Malheur County what you have in products and services.
How it works:
Choose to pay 90% of the regular price—$120
Choose to pay 75% of the regular price—$100
Choose to pay 50% of the regular price—$67
Choose to pay 25% of the regular price—$34
TERMS: Pay by credit card or check before publication. Those at 75% or more can be invoiced.
Expires May 22, 2020.
Contact Rose Zueger at [email protected] or by cellphone 541-848-3392.