EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include Heavy Equipment Operator, Administrative Assistant, Ranch Worker

Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator

The Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position will start in May and end in late fall; as weather permits. The schedule is 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. Camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to

– Operate various types of heavy equipment to excavate and move ore, dirt, rock, and other raw materials

– Operate equipment fluidly and effectively to create and move stockpiles as required.

– Responsible for the safe operation of equipment and follow all traffic rules.

– Meet productivity standards in a timely manner and adapt to changes in the work environment

– Inspect equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil and water, etc.

– Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures

– Keep the equipment clean and presentable

– Perform equipment maintenance as required

Other requirements:

– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

– The ability to work independently with a strong attention to detail

– Possess an excellent operation and safety record

– Good attendance history.

– Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

– Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Help Wanted

The City of Vale, is seeking applicants through April 24th, 2020 at 5:00pm for the position of Administrative Assistant. Applications and job requirements are available by e-mailing [email protected], between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The City Administrative Assistant performs a variety of bookkeeping and secretarial duties to support the City Manager, City Council, Municipal Judge and maintain the financial records of the City. Serves as receptionist, cashier, receives and records payment for city provided services.

This position will be up to 30 hours a week with excellent benefits. High School Diploma or GED and three years related experience required for the position. Drug Screening and Background checks will be required. Salary is dependent upon experience. Please submit the application and resume to [email protected], or mail to 252 B Street W. Vale, OR 97918. For any questions contact City Hall (541) 473-3133.

The City of Vale is an equal employment opportunity employer

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452