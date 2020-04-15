PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice of Sale, Arock Budget, Juntura Budget, Jordan Valley Budget

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held at Juntura School District, 5855 sixth street, Juntura, OR, or held remotely. The meeting will take place on May 5th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 5th, 2020 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Publish Date: April 15th, 2020

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held at Arock School District #81, 3513 Arock Rd, Arock, OR, or held remotely. The meeting will take place on May 6th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 6th 2020, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Publish Date: April 15th, 2020

________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley School District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, will be held on May 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm. In response to the current health emergency resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the District facilities are currently closed to the public and the meeting will be held electronically.

The meeting will be available to the public via Zoom. Please contact the District office at 541-586-2213 for meeting ID and password information. Instructions on the use of Zoom will be given to any interested party along with loaned devices if necessary. Public comment will be taken during the Zoom meeting.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may log in to the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected online at jordanvalley.k12.or.us or obtained by mail on or after May 11, 2020.

This notice is also published at: jordanvalley.k12.or.us

Publish Dates: April 22 and 29, 2020.

________________________________________________________________________________________

TS No. OR07000195-19-1 APN 3914 TO No 1219137 TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, CHAZZ R GRAY, AN UNMARRIED MAN as Grantor to AMERITITLE, INC. as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for ACADEMY MORTAGE CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of April 26, 2018 and recorded on April 26, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-1431 and the beneficial interest was assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION and recorded January 8, 2020 as Instrument Number 2020-0081 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 3914 LAND IN TAYLOR`S ADDITION, CITY OF NYSSA, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE REVISED GENERAL MAP THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 2: THE NORTH 1/2 OF LOT(S) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 AND 8, ALSO THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF SAID LOT(S) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 AND 8. Commonly known as: 319 N 1ST ST, NYSSA, OR 97913 Both the Beneficiary, FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2019 to 01/01/2020 at $727.26 1 Monthly Payment(s) from 02/01/2020 to 02/01/2020 at $720.37 Monthly Late Charge(s): 2/18/2020 By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $91,555.29 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.62500% per annum from July 1, 2019 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on July 6, 2020 at the hour of 01:00 PM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, Main Entrance, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 2/18/20 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300Order Number 70385,

Publish Dates: March 25, 2020, and April 1, 8, and 15, 2020