Free CORONAVIRUS: Life in Malheur County

Parents and students alike face new routines and challenges as schools in Malheur County and across Oregon shift to distance learning. Here are some of the questions posed by parents, and answers.

Instructional aide Lisa Ward hands out materials to parents. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

With school buildings statewide closed for the rest of the school year, families in Malheur County and beyond are adjusting to entirely new processes for distance learning.

Following are some common questions, and answers, about the shift for the Malheur County students.

Q. Where can I find more information about what my student’s school is doing?

A. Local schools are providing detailed materials and information on district websites and Facebook pages.

For Ontario, remote learning materials are available online here.

In Nyssa, the district is using an app that can be downloaded on the Apple store or on Google play.

Updates for Vale are available on the district website here.

Q. How do I know if my senior student is on track to graduate?

A. District high schools are contacting students individually. If you have not heard from your school, reach out directly.

Q. Where do I pick up learning packets and other materials?

A. Each district has its own system. In Vale, materials are available for pick-up at your child’s school every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Packets that are not picked up will be mailed on Fridays.

In Ontario, learning packets are available inside blue newspaper stands located outside the district office and each elementary school.

Q. If my high school child is completing a college course for credit do they have to continue with distance learning?

A. No specific guidance has been issued by the state, but local districts are advising students to continue taking with distance learning for their college level classes.

Q. Will there be a graduation ceremony?

A. State guidance encourages districts to plan for virtual graduation ceremonies. Local districts are working out plans and brainstorming ways to celebrate graduating seniors. No concrete plans have been made at this time.

HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to our LOCAL NEWS FUND. Tax deductible, and anonymous if you wish.

Thank you!