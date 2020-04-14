Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Malheur County Health Department reported the latest COVID-19 case, the county's fourth confirmed by laboratory testing, as it began posting virus information online Monday.

As the pandemic continues across the globe, Malheur County added a fourth case to its records on Monday. So far the county has results for 150 tests, 146 of them negative for the virus. (CDC file art)

ONTARIO – A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Malheur County, the Malheur County Health Department said Monday.

The county’s case report web page indicates the latest case, confirmed by laboratory testing over the weekend, is a woman in the 40-49 age group.

That case follows a case reported last Friday, also of a woman in her 40s.

The first cases reported in the county were a man in his 20s and a female age 10-19.

None of the four patients has been hospitalized, according to the department.

The department also said Monday it is changing its reporting procedures. Rather than issue press releases as individual cases occur, it will update the county’s case count each day online at malheurheath.org/covid-19-cases.

The web page lists the cases by age group, sex and whether the individual is hospitalized.

It also notes the testing numbers. As of Monday afternoon, there were 150 tests completed for county residents, and 146 came back negative.

Health officials across Oregon have made a practice of releasing very little information about those diagnosed with the disease, a move intended to protect the privacy of the patients.

