Malheur County Economic Development is holding a ZOOM program Thursday, April 16, to talk about payroll grants and disaster loans to help business survive the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Closed signs, like this one at Project DOVE'S boutique in Ontario, have proliferated in recent weeks. A program Thursday will offer information about government programs to help small businesses survive the pandemic. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Business owners can learn how to tap government assistance programs to help with COVID-related costs and damages in a ZOOM call this Thursday.

The Malheur County Economic Development Department is holding the call-in session at 6 p.m. to discuss the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs.

Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development director, will lead the discussion.

Business owners and residents of the county are encouraged to join in the hour-long session and to ask questions.

The call-in number is 1-669-900-6833 and the meeting ID is 648-597-837. The password for the meeting is 178643.

For more information, contact the Malheur County Economic Development Office at 541-889-6216.

The session is co-sponsored by local and state economic development agencies, the Nyssa and Ontario Chambers of Commerce, Treasure Valley Community College, Malheur County and the Malheur Enterprise.

