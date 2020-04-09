Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Districts are adapting as distance learning becomes the norm for the remainder of the school year. At the Vale School District, staff are passing out learning packets and laptops for students who need them.

Instructional aides Lisa Ward and Chayo Gomez are on hand to pass out learning packets and Chromebooks at Vale Elementary on Thursday. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions at $5 a month help the Enterprise keep this up.

VALE – Every Thursday will be pick-up day at the schools in the Vale School District. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. staff will be on hand to pass out and pick up learning packets and to check out laptops for students who need them.

Vale High School announced on Facebook that the school's Wifi will extend into the parking lot for students who need internet connection.

Instructional aide Lisa Ward hands out materials to parents. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

This week, the Vale District changed the setup asking parents to pick up their children's learning materials at the school the child attends. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale High School students stopped by the school Thursday to clean out their lockers and return and pick up learning packets. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

At Vale Middle School, aides have found ways to make the process easier on parents who have multiple children at the same school by putting all the materials in one folder. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Erin Ruckman, an aide at Vale Middle School, rearranges learning packets as families drop by for pick-up. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Parents may check out laptops for the remainder of the school year at the school their child attends. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale Elementary is trying to return lost items as the school year winds down by emptying the lost and found closet onto multiple tables in front of the school. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A book bag found at Vale High School awaits pick-up from its owner. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

﻿HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE – to our LOCAL NEWS FUND. Tax deductible, and anonymous if you wish.

Thank you!