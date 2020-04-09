Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The OSAA made its decision just hours after Gov. Kate Brown announced the schools across the state would not reopen this year.

The track will remain empty at Vale High School after the OSAA canceled the spring prep sports season. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE - Malheur County won’t be sitting at high school ball games or track meets this year as the spring prep sports season was canceled Wednesday.

The decision came after Gov. Kate Brown announced what was anticipated – that local schools wouldn’t reopen this school year and students instead would be taught online.

“Today’s heart-wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time ‐ on the health and safety of all Oregonians.”

A press release from the OSAA indicated its executive board will convene “in the coming weeks to discuss policies for summer activities.”

The board will also review eligibility issues for the fall 2020 season.

"We had maintained hope for an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times,” continued Weber. “Now more than ever we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education‐based activities – teamwork, sacrifice, resilience – and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day when we play again.”

HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE – to our LOCAL NEWS FUND. Tax deductible, and anonymous if you wish.

Thank you!