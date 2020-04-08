Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Schools in Oregon will not reopen their doors this school year, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. The state released guidance for high school seniors and announced that distance learning will continue in lieu of in-person classes.

Oregon students will not return to in-person classes this school year, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

SALEM – Schools in Oregon will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Kate Brown announced in a press conference Wednesday.

The state released Graduation Pathways 2020, the official guidance detailing how high school seniors can graduate on time.

All students who were on track to graduate will receive a passing grade for their courses, according to the document.

For students who have pending graduation requirements, the governor is directing districts to focus their efforts on finding creative ways to help those seniors cross the finish line.

Seniors who are not on track to graduate will potentially have until the end of August to make up their requirements.

“We understand the incredible disruption on each student’s education,” Brown said.

The state is asking districts to begin training teachers in earnest starting next week, said Colt Gill director of the Oregon Department of Education.

Graduation ceremonies and other events meant to honor seniors remain uncertain. Districts are being urged to consider rescheduling ceremonies and look to alternatives such as online events.

Detailed story to come.

HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to our LOCAL NEWS FUND. Tax deductible, and anonymous if you wish.

Thank you!