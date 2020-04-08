MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

The Confederation of Oregon School Administrators chose Ontario's Lisa Longoria as the 2020 middle school principal of the year.

Lisa Longoria began her administrative career as an associate principal at Ontario Middle School in 2012 and became principal the following year. (Submitted photo)

﻿ONTARIO – Lisa Longoria, principal of Ontario Middle School, was selected as Oregon's 2020 middle school principal of the year by the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators.

Longoria has been at the helm since 2013.

This story will be updated.

