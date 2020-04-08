OBITUARIES

Shirley Mallon

October 16, 1931~ March 28, 2020

Shirley Mallon passed away on March 28. She was born Shirley Jean Van Horn in Loveland, Colorado, on Oct. 16, 1931. She was preceded in death by Jim Mallon, her husband of 63 years, and her sister Martha Harshman. She is survived by her sister Jeanette Down and her husband Bud Down; her four children and their spouses, Terry Mallon and Ellen Bernards-Mallon, Cary Mallon and Carol Cohen, Tami Mallon Hukari and Brian Hukari, and Craig and Marie Mallon; and 11 grandchildren. Rachael and Audrey Mallon, Chris Mallon, Becky Mallon Boots and her husband Desmond Boots, Sidra and Shira Cohen-Mallon, Fletcher and Jackson Hukari, Aaron, Charlie, and Jordy Mallon and his wife Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Cooper and Ivan Alport and Zoe Boots.

Shirley was a country girl who lived most of her life on farms or in small rural communities. During her childhood her family resided in Loveland and Estes Park in Colorado. One of her favorite memories from Estes Park was ice skating on a local pond, though she was ashamed of her black skates when the other girls all wore white ones.

Shirley spent her teen years in the eastern Oregon hamlet of Vale. There she helped in the family farming and restaurant enterprises. Times were hard and Shirley was adept at milking cows and waiting tables. She shared a bed with her sisters Martha and Jeanette, using a hot iron to keep their feet warm. Without a nearby body of water, Shirley regretted never mastering swimming.

It was while attending Eastern Oregon College that Shirley met Jim. She would say that until he passed away in 2016 that she had never lived alone. After leaving home for college, she either had roommates or was married to Jim. Jim and Shirley started out in the tiny Mt. Hood community near Parkdale and moved on to Ione, Heppner and Vale for short stints before settling in Hood River.

Shirley’s life’s work was in public education. The majority of her career was as an elementary teacher of various grades but she would say that her favorite assignment was the fourth grade. She also mentored and supervised student teachers for a few years. While no one would have dubbed her a technology whiz, she was part of the team that brought the first computers into May Street School classrooms. Shirley enjoyed her work so much that she continued substitute teaching a good 10 years after officially retiring.

Motherhood was the only thing to divert Shirley’s career. There was time away from school to raise her four children. That role expanded to include den mother and Girl Scout leader as well a chief supporter of Boy Scouts, swimmers, skiers and ball players.Shirley’s parenting reached its zenith when she created the Tuesday Club for her grandchildren during their summer vacations.

Unable to sit still later in life Shirley developed new pastimes. She found friends to walk with and completed several Portland Marathon walks. She also pursued her and Jim’s genealogy, making several fact-finding trips with Jim. The result was a family history volume that she passed on to her children.

For Shirley, social contact was an unspoken priority. She was solidly in her element when having coffee or on a walk with friends, presiding over a family gathering or hosting friends for dinner.

After Jim’s passing Shirley would often express that she and Jim had had a good life. She would mention that her children had been raised well and that she and Jim had built a couple of houses. She was grateful for always being able to find meaningful work and having a comfortable standard of living. She was grateful for her general good health and that of her family.

Services to be announced.

DEATHS:

• Sue I. Braguy, 81, of Vale, died March 30, at a local care facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

• George J. Volmer, 41, of Payette, died March 27, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Minerva T. Lopez, 83, of Ontario, died March 30, at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

• Kevin W. Johnson, 50, of Burns, died March 31, at Harper. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

• Joan M. (Richter) Wright, 86, of Ontario, died April 2, at her home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Lyle H. Lake, of Ontario, died April 4. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Michael Duane King, 40, of Burley, formerly of Vale, died March 31. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

