Never before has shopping local been so important. Switching to carry-out only, several Nyssa food service businesses are open with adjusted hours.

Shop Local, spend your money where your heart is – Never before has shopping local been so important. Not only to keep close to home and go out only for necessities, but also to support the small businesses who give back to the Nyssa community.

Chris and Cassie Haun, owners of Thunderegg Coffee, advise they are open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch their Facebook page for specials and new dinner menu items.

Jolie Stowe, manager of Nyssa A&W, took a few minutes out of her very busy day to chat about the changes at A&W. They are open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for drive-through, inside to pick up your order or order ahead and use their car hop service. With people staying home and no spring sports, they are seeing an impact but are working hard to provide a service to the community. In addition to expediting drive-thru orders, the change in service has also meant adjustments to their stocking. They are also seeing new requirements from the A&W corporation, plus state and federal mandates on cleaning.

At Tex-Mex Express, Juan said they are open seven days a week 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. with carry out service of their full menu.

Chamber board member Jason Pearson said it best: “We really need to take a minute and think about small business at this time. These are our friends and they really need our help. They are trying to come up with creative ways to get business. Buy local and keep them going.

“They are the backbone of the country.”

So true! The website sustainableconnections.org lists 10 reasons to buy local which include encouraging local prosperity, creating jobs, keeping our community unique and supporting community groups.

Local businesses are the ones who lend their support to a wide variety of events from the Chamber’s Honors Banquet, Nyssa Nite Rodeo, school fundraisers and fireman’s dance to name just a few.

The Nyssa PTO reports an amazing response to its pizza fundraiser. Naomi Harnden wrote that the Nyssa Elementary PTO gives “a huge thank you to all the parents and to the community who were very patient with us as there were multiple changes to the date and location of the Little Caesar Pizza Fundraiser Pickup. With that we want to acknowledge Barbra Waldo in a big way!” When the pickup location from the school, “she was beyond generous to allow us to use the Waldo Conference Center.”

Naomi also offered thanks for purchases and donations of pizza/cookie dough. “Together we are positively impacting our Nyssa Bullpups! Our Goal was $7,000 and we exceeded that with $9,224 raised,” she wrote.

• April events cancelled or postponed include the PTO Paint & Paw fundraiser, FFA Banquet, NHS Prom, Easter Egg Hunt and Shop Hop.

• Front Porch Portraits has been a huge fundraiser for the Nyssa Community Food Pantry. Bob and Mary Louise Quick have been taking portraits of families and businesses who in turn make donations to the pantry. Text Mary Louise at 208-739-6512 to schedule your front porch portrait. In just one week, $470 was raised with all proceeds going to support the food pantry.

