From closed businesses and playgrounds to quiet streets, Malheur County communities are showing the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photos taken by the Enterprise staff chronicle the changes.

A closed sign warns drivers at the junction of the highway leading to Lake Owyhee. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

A sign outside Stan's Heating in Ontario offers appreciation to those on the front line in the fight to contain the virus, health care workers. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale resident Pauline Sheehan has been sewing cotton face masks and giving them away for free. These masks were set out on her porch on Monday. (Yadira Lopez/The Enterprise)

Businesses post closed notices and advertise take-out options to their customers. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Businesses post closed notices and advertise take-out options to their customers. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

The playground equipment at Wadleigh Park in Vale is taped off to stem the spread of contamination. (Yadira Lopez/The Enterprise)

Tom Snook, athletic director at Vale High School, gazes out over the empty playing fields at the school. (Pat Caldwell/The Enterprise)

City streets in Adrian are eerily quiet in the early spring as COVID-19 guidelines urge people to stay home and avoid unnecessary trips. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

