A closed sign warns drivers at the junction of the highway leading to Lake Owyhee. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)
A sign outside Stan's Heating in Ontario offers appreciation to those on the front line in the fight to contain the virus, health care workers. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Vale resident Pauline Sheehan has been sewing cotton face masks and giving them away for free. These masks were set out on her porch on Monday. (Yadira Lopez/The Enterprise)
Businesses post closed notices and advertise take-out options to their customers. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
The playground equipment at Wadleigh Park in Vale is taped off to stem the spread of contamination. (Yadira Lopez/The Enterprise)
Tom Snook, athletic director at Vale High School, gazes out over the empty playing fields at the school. (Pat Caldwell/The Enterprise)
City streets in Adrian are eerily quiet in the early spring as COVID-19 guidelines urge people to stay home and avoid unnecessary trips. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)
