Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The Malheur County Health Department announced the newest case is a female between the 10 and 19 who is isolated at home. The first COVID-19 case for the county was reported Sunday.

The Malheur County Health Department reported the county's second confirmed case of COVID-19 virus today. (The Enterprise/File).

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions at $5 a month help the Enterprise keep this up.

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department on Thursday confirmed the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19 virus.

The health department said in a press release that the individual is a female between the ages of 10 and 19 and is isolated at home. The health department is now investigating of the girl’s contacts.

The health department also said as more COVID-19 positives occur, it will not report each one with a press release but will instead post new information to the agency’s webpage at malheurhealth.org.

Area residents can also contact the health department directly at 541-889-7279 with questions, though the agency won’t share specific information on individual cases.

The newest case arrives on the heels of the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 infection Sunday. That individual was identified as a Malheur County man in his 20s.

The state reported that 56 people have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department is also working with Southwest District Health in Idaho in its efforts to follow up on the contacts of a Payette County woman who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week. The woman is employed by RVP Construction, an Ontario company specializing in countertops.

Oregon authorities reported 826 cases statewide Thursday while Idaho registered 669 cases Wednesday.