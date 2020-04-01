OBITUARIES

Helen Joyce Russell-Sokol

July 29, 1929~ March 22, 2020

Helen Joyce Russell-Sokol of Boise passed away peacefully on March 22. She was born in Ontario, Oregon, July 29, 1929, to George and Vena Russell of Vale, Oregon. She was raised on the Russell Land and Livestock Ranch in Vale.

She was educated in Vale and at Link’s Business College in Boise. After 10 years in Boise, she moved to Portland, where she was a medical office manager. She also taught at Mt Hood Community College. She became the owner/operator of Bove’ Interiors. In 1971 she married F. Donald Sokol. They made their home at the Oxbow Ranch in Prairie City, Oregon, later moving to the Napa Valley in California, where they purchased vineyards. After divorcing in 1974 and a short stay in California, Helen moved to Boise in 1982 to care for her parents in Vale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers William and Richard, and niece, Linda Russell-Wilson. She is survived by nephews Daniel Russell of Boise, Steven Russell of Harper, Chris Russell of Vale, Gary Russell of Hermiston, Mike Russell of Portland; niece Carla Russell Felix of Surprise, Arizona; and many cousins.

No services pending; memorials may be made to: First Christian Church, Vale Oregon 97918.

Clyde Willard Hager

February 24, 1931~ March 22, 2020

Clyde Willard Hager of Weiser passed away March 22 at the Veteran’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. He was born to Gladys L. and H. Eugene Hager on Feb. 24, 1931, at a farm outside Boise City, Oklahoma, during the combined Great Depression and Dust Bowl.

His family left the Oklahoma/Texas panhandle in 1933 and moved, along with other family members, to Wendell, Idaho. Eventually they found their way to the Willowcreek/Jamieson, Oregon area where Clyde helped on the farm and attended grade and high school. He also worked for local ranchers and roamed the hills above his home. He married Janice Linn Markle on May 25, 1955. They were the parents of three children, Monty Linn, John, and Troy Hager. They were divorced. He later married Clara Hall Davis and they spent many happy years together.

Clyde joined the U. S. Army in 1951, served until 1953, and re-enlisted in 1956, serving another 10 years. He was stationed, among other places, in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, Virginia, and finally Fort Greeley, Alaska. He homesteaded outside Delta Junction, Alaska, while he finished his Army career and for many years afterwards. He loved living in Alaska and should have written a book about his many adventures.

He “retired” to the Weiser area where he and Clara had acreage. He filled his time caring for his animals, caring for family and friends, and flying his airplane. He also drove a pilot car, escorting large loads on highways, and spent an enormous amount of time “fixing things.” A true Depression-era boy, he never threw anything away and could do almost anything he laid his hand to.

Clyde is survived by his son Troy, Seward, Alaska; grandchildren Amanda Jacobs and Penny Flitcraft, Peru, Indiana; and Frank Hager and Ammy Hager, Vale; stepsons Stanley Davis, Weiser, Norman (Sam) Davis, Kuna, Idaho, Ronnie Davis, Caldwell, Idaho; and stepdaughter Carol (Ralph) McCall, Pendleton, Oregon. He is also survived by his sisters Arlene Turner, Fruitland, Idaho, Carolyn Dulhanty, Boise, Billie (Ray) Blodgett, Star, Idaho, and Sandra (David) Oliver; stepsister, Shirley E. Jones, Ontario, Oregon; stepbrother, Dennis Garred, McMinnville, Oregon; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his special friend, cousin, and flying partner, Bill Hager, Parma, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; his parents; his daughter, Monty; his son, John; his brother, Arba; stepsisters, Claire Addleman, Norma Hager, Marlene Tolman, Judith Grant; and stepbrothers, Mitchell Garred and Terry Hager.

The family finds the world a poorer place without this soft-spoken, self-deprecating, little giant of a man who would do anything for anybody at any time, and who was generous almost to a fault. He gave his time, his means, his labor, and himself to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. Due to the COVID-19 situation, services are postponed until a later date.

Deaths:

Barbara A. Goff, 75, of Fruitland, died March 26. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Rayden C. Dodson, 62, of Ontario, died March 24. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Mary G. Blaylock, 97, of Ontario, died March 27. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Norman L. Folkee, 90, of Payette, died March 28. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

