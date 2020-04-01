EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include General Ranch Worker and Administrative Assistant.

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Help Wanted

The City of Vale, is seeking applicants through April 13th, 2020 at 5:00pm for the position of Administrative Assistant. Applications and job requirements are available by e-mailing [email protected], between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The City Administrative Assistant performs a variety of bookkeeping and secretarial duties to support the City Manager, City Council, Municipal Judge and maintain the financial records of the City. Serves as receptionist, cashier, receives and records payment for city provided services.

This position will be up to 30 hours a week with excellent benefits. High School Diploma or GED and three years related experience required for the position. Drug Screening and Background checks will be required. Salary is dependent upon experience. Please submit the application and resume to [email protected], or mail to 252 B Street W. Vale, OR 97918. For any questions contact City Hall (541) 473-3133.

The City of Vale is an equal employment opportunity employer.