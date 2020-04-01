PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District, Malheur County Court, Summons, Estate of Jesus Eduardo Vazquez Lopez, Notice of Sale

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: April 1, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: April 1, 2020

M. Anthony Sasser (ISB No. 6071)

SASSER LAW OFFICE

110 S. 8th Avenue

Pocatello, Idaho 83201

Telephone: (208) 904-2727

Facsimile: 1-866-559-7606

Email: [email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BANNOCK

Case No. CV03-19-04171 SUMMONS (via publication

IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff, vs. DRAKE WILSON, Defendants

NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY IDAHO STATE UNIVERSITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, THE PLAINTIFF, IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR BANNOCK COUNTY, IDAHO, CASE NO. CV03-19-04171

TO: DRAKE WILSON

The nature of the claim against you is for collection by the Plaintiff as a result of a nonpayment on a loan with collateral.

Any time after 20 days following the last publication of this Summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number, and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at the Bannock County Courthouse, 624 E. Center, Pocatello, Idaho 83201; (208) 236-7360, and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney, M. Anthony Sasser, Sasser Law Office, 110 S. 8th Avenue, Pocatello, ID 83201

A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

Publish Date: March 18 & 25, 2020, April 1 & 8, 2020

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

2 280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No.6106

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of

JESUS EDUARDO VAZQUEZ LOPEZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jesus Antonio Vazquez has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at Post Office Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, PO Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

Dated and first published on March 25, 2020.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: March 25, 2020, and April 1 & 8, 2020

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 090213-OR Loan No.: ******270F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by WILLIAM T. WINN, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND WILLIAM PAUL WINN AND SANDRA L. WINN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as Beneficiary, dated 12/1/2011, recorded 12/5/2011, as Instrument No. 2011-4330, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN BUTTE VIEW SUBDIVISION, SECTION 17, TWP. 18S., R.47E., W.M., MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: LOT 29. APN: 8521 // 18S4717A 3200 Commonly known as: 2577 LAUREL DR ONTARIO, OR 97914 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

09/01/19 thru 10/01/19 2 $1,197.87 $2,395.74

11/01/19 thru 12/01/19 2 $1,126.80 $2,253.60

01/01/20 thru 02/01/20 2 $1,125.53 $2,251.06

Late Charges: $233.82

Beneficiary Advances: ($287.13)

Total Required to Reinstate: $6,847.09

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $138,168.02

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $132,103.48 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.25 % per annum, from 8/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 6/26/2020, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 2/13/2020 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7600 866-931-0036 Shella Domilos, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020 and April 1, 2020

TS No. OR07000195-19-1 APN 3914 TO No 1219137 TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, CHAZZ R GRAY, AN UNMARRIED MAN as Grantor to AMERITITLE, INC. as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for ACADEMY MORTAGE CORPORATION, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of April 26, 2018 and recorded on April 26, 2018 as Instrument No. 2018-1431 and the beneficial interest was assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION and recorded January 8, 2020 as Instrument Number 2020-0081 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 3914 LAND IN TAYLOR`S ADDITION, CITY OF NYSSA, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE REVISED GENERAL MAP THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 2: THE NORTH 1/2 OF LOT(S) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 AND 8, ALSO THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF SAID LOT(S) 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 AND 8. Commonly known as: 319 N 1ST ST, NYSSA, OR 97913 Both the Beneficiary, FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2019 to 01/01/2020 at $727.26 1 Monthly Payment(s) from 02/01/2020 to 02/01/2020 at $720.37 Monthly Late Charge(s): 2/18/2020 By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $91,555.29 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.62500% per annum from July 1, 2019 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on July 6, 2020 at the hour of 01:00 PM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, Main Entrance, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 2/18/20 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300Order Number 70385,

Publish Dates: March 25, 2020, and April 1, 8, and 15, 2020

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 090210-OR Loan No.: ******743F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by RYAN E. HICKS, A MARRIED MAN, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as Beneficiary, dated 4/18/2013, recorded 4/23/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-2132, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: IN BLOCK 2: ALL OF LOT 1, AND THE EAST 62.5 FEET OF LOT 2, EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE NORTH 10 FEET THEREOF, AS CONVEYED TO THE CITY OF NYSSA FOR STREET RIGHT OF WAY APN: 4242 // 19S4732BB 4006 Commonly known as: 915 EMISON AVENUE NYSSA, OR 97913 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

09/01/19 thru 12/01/19 4 $1,323.41 $5,293.64

01/01/20 thru 02/01/20 2 $1,361.30 $2,722.60

Late Charges: $319.15

Beneficiary Advances: ($661.71)

Total Required to Reinstate: $7,673.68

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $157,863.75

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $153,251.65 together with interest thereon at the rate of 3.75 % per annum, from 8/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 7/1/2020, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 2/17/2020 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7600 866-931-0036 Shella Domilos, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020 and April 1, 2020

TS No. OR08000053-18-1S APN 19056 TO No 180251156-OR-MSO TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, SCOTT A LUNT as Grantor to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMP as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for DECISION ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of March 29, 2005 and recorded on March 31, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-2307 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee on behalf of the Holders of the Home Equity Asset Trust 2005-9, Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-9 and recorded March 15, 2011 as Instrument Number 2011-0759 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, on behalf of The Holders of The Home Equity Asset Trust 2005-9 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-9 and recorded November 30, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-4288 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 19056 LAND IN COTTONWOOD ADDITION I, CITY OF VALE, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: LOT 25. Commonly known as: 852 SIERRA ST, VALE, OR 97918 Both the Beneficiary, U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee on behalf of the Holders of the Home Equity Asset Trust 2005-9, Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-9, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 2 Monthly Payment(s) from 09/01/2009 to 10/01/2009 at $764.30 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2009 to 04/01/2010 at $710.11 18 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2010 to 10/01/2011 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2011 to 04/01/2012 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2012 to 10/01/2012 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2012 to 04/01/2013 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2013 to 10/01/2013 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2013 to 04/01/2014 at $703.58 12 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2014 to 04/01/2015 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2015 to 10/01/2015 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2015 to 04/01/2016 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2016 to 10/01/2016 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2016 to 04/01/2017 at $714.11 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2017 to 10/01/2017 at $719.31 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2017 to 04/01/2018 at $724.42 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2018 to 10/01/2018 at $754.86 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2018 to 10/01/2018 at $1,097.77 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2018 to 04/01/2019 at $1,107.86 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2019 to 07/01/2019 at $1,112.83 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2019 to 10/01/2019 at $1,056.88 Monthly Late Charge(s): 1 Monthly Late Charge(s) By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $84,250.94 together with interest thereon at the rate of 7.62500% per annum from August 1, 2009 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on June 12, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 11/18/2019 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300Order Number 69678,

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020, April 1, 2020