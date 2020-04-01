BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: An earthquake that could be felt from Spokane, Wash., to Salt Lake City, Utah, and to Montana hit just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A map provided by the U.S. Weather Service shows the epicenter of the earthquake that struck the interior West on Tuesday, March 31.

An earthquake that could be felt throughout the western interior of the United States hit just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said preliminary information indicated the earthquake, which measured 6.5, was centered 45 west of Challis, Idaho.

Around Malheur County, people reported shifting furniture, swinging light fixtures and shaken houses. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage in the local area.

"Shook furniture fixtures in Ontario," messaged Claude Schultz.

In Vale, Elynn Mizuta reported, "Lights and mirrors were shaking. Door was rattling. Same thing for friends in Ontario."

Others reported on social media posts that they felt it in Spokane, Washington, Butte, Montana; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 1983, the Borah Peak Earthquake struck the Challis area on Friday, Oct. 28. It measured 6.9 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. At the time, it was the largest earthquake recorded in Idaho in terms of magnitude and property damage. Two people were killed.

DID YOU FEEL IT? Share your experience and any information about damage. Share your photos as well as warranted. Post here or email: [email protected]