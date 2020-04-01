BREAKING NEWS

An earthquake slammed the local area just before 6 p.m. There are no reports of injuries or major damage yet.

A strong earthquake – at least 6.3 in magnitude – hit southern Idaho and eastern Oregon just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center reported no injuries or major damage but “lots of phone calls” in the wake of the quake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

