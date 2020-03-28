Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

ROUND UP: Get all the latest local and regional news coverage from the Malheur Enterprise and other news organizations in one place.

he staff delivering lunches is wearing gloves to heed health and safety recommendations. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

As Oregon stations lose workers, plea to lift self-service gas ban is answered

As COVID-19 spread in Oregon, workers at gas stations increasingly were reluctant to pump gas and have contact with customers. On Saturday, state officials lifted the ban on self-service fueling to ensure essential workers could get gas.

Malheur County Circuit Court still open but some hearings are postponed

Jury trials are still on the docket for those who are in custody and have not waived or entered a plea. Other non-essential hearings, though, will be rescheduled.

PHOTOS: Here's how Ontario is making sure students are getting fed during school closures.

Erica Trinidad-Teran and her colleagues are hand delivering meals to some areas where students are unable to make it to the weekday pick-up sites.

Have SNAP? You can now purchase groceries online from Amazon, Walmart

Oregon is now one of five states where SNAP recipients can use benefits to pay for eligible groceries from Walmart and Amazon online.

FROM AROUND OREGON, THE NORTHWEST:

SALEM REPORTER: Facebook becomes Salem's top live music venue during the quarantine

Salem musicians connect with fans and make some much-needed cash as the ban on public gatherings stretches on.

SALEM REPORTER: As southeast Salem food pantries close, teachers step up to feed families

About 10 Marion Polk Food Share pantries have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the food share has paired up with the Salem-Keizer School District to distribute food out of local schools instead.

PORTLAND TRIBUNE: Hundreds of coronavirus-related complaints flood Oregon OSHA

Hundreds of employees have complained that their employers are not following Gov. Kate Brown's March 23 order closing non-essential businesses and ordering other businesses to enforce social distancing and to allow remote work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some employees complain that their working conditions simply are not safe due to their facilities, management decisions or a lack of precautions against the coronavirus.

THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE: In “once-in-a-lifetime crisis,” Wyden accomplishes goal of expanding unemployment insurance

Last week, as Congress scrambled to finish a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan, Sen. Ron Wyden, of Oregon adjourned to one of the private meeting rooms in the Capitol with Sen. Charles Grassley and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to negotiate some finance and tax issues. But the Washington, D.C., power trio had to halt the talks before they began. Someone pointed out that they were sitting too close to one another. The room that had for decades hosted similar meetings now was too small.

THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE: Latest round of court restrictions released to address coronavirus threat: Most trials off till after June 1

Oregon’s chief justice late Friday issued the latest round of restrictions on statewide court operations in an ongoing effort to limit the number of people going in and out of courthouses and courtrooms. The limits on trials and other court proceedings and court operations will continue indefinitely, said Chief Justice Martha Walters.

KGW: 'I love you, a bushel and a peck': Unable to be by her husband's side, Vancouver woman decided to serenade him

Do you remember how you fell in love? Was it their smile, or their personality or was their eyes. For Carol Bailey, it was her husband Hal's eyes. They met when they were both enlisted in the Air Force. "His twinkling blue eyes. He walked through, I routed secret messages around the world and Hal worked on the machines that took care of those. He worked on the machines that took care of sending those messages out and he walked through my work site one night, he smiled and 61 years later here I am," she said laughing.

OPB: Is It Still A Good Idea To Enjoy Oregon's Outdoors?

Last week, we published an article with recommendations for safe hiking practices in our local forests and parks. Health experts advised that as long as hikers kept a safe, 6-feet distance from others, getting outdoors was not only safe but good medicine. At that time, national forests and state parks in Oregon were encouraging people to visit and enjoy these treasured recreation areas. But in the days since Gov. Kate Brown issued her “Stay Home” order on Monday, the tone and message of these agencies have changed dramatically.

OPB: Coronavirus Halts Home Visits As Census-Takers Prepare To Work From Home

The 2020 census was supposed to break new ground by moving more surveys in the once-a-decade U.S. population count online than ever before. Now, a global pandemic and Gov. Kate Brown’s order telling most Oregonians to stay home is pushing census-takers to get even more innovative than they had planned. Door-to-door visits by official Census Bureau enumerators are on hold for at least a month. Census outreach staff are being trained at home instead of in-person. And advocates are seeking solutions for how to count people in rural areas, tribal communities and places with limited access to the internet.

BEND BULLETIN: DA: Redmond man spat at cop, claimed to have COVID-19

A Redmond man was charged Friday with attempting to infect a Bend Police officer with COVID-19 by spitting, coughing and breathing on him. Daniel Ray Stubblefield is being monitored by medical staff at the Deschutes County jail. He was taken there Monday following an arrest on a warrant at a Bend home, before being transferred to St. Charles Bend.

EAST OREGONIAN: As the state pushes for more COVID-19 transparency, Eastern Oregon counties hold back

Following mounting pressure from media outlets around Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority earlier this week to provide greater transparency about the state’s positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitals’ capacities to treat a potential surge of patients. As a result, 10-year age ranges of individuals who test positive and daily totals of available ventilators, hospital beds and personal protective equipment are now being provided at a statewide level by OHA.

