EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include Teaching Vacancies and General Ranch Worker.

VALE SCHOOL

DISTRICT CERTIFIED TEACHING VACANCIES

Vale School District #84 is inviting applications from qualified applicants for the following certified teaching vacancies for the 2020-2021 school year.

· Vale Elementary/Willowcreek Elementary Vocal Music Teacher

· Willowcreek Elementary Physical Education Grades 1-8/Health Science Teacher Grades 5-8

· Willowcreek Elementary/Vale Middle School Math Interventionist

· Vale Elementary School Classroom Teachers

· Vale School District Secondary Special Education Teacher

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) and any applicable endorsements.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on our district website https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, or by calling (541)473-0201, ext. 9.

Application deadline – March 30, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452