Idaho officials announced Tuesday evening that a woman employed by an area construction company has been diagnosed with COVID-19 out of Payette County. The employee worked for RVP Construction, an Ontario company specializing in countertops. The company reported in a Facebook post that eight other employees had "similar illnesses."

FRUITLAND, Idaho – A Payette County resident who works for an Ontario-based company tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the Southwest District Health announced Tuesday evening.

The woman in her 20s reportedly "experienced mild symptoms and recovered at home. The point of transmission is under investigation," the agency said in a statement. Malheur County officials subsequently said the woman worked for an Ontario business but didn't identify it by name.

But RVP Construction, a contractor specializing in countertops, based at 4830 Bellows Dr. in Ontario, said in a Facebook post that it was one of its employees who tested positive. State records show the firm has been licensed in Oregon since 1993.

Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said her office is working the Southwest District Health to monitor those who were in contact with the individual who tested positive.

"The point of transmission is under investigation by both Southwest District Health and the Malheur County Health Department," Poe said in a statement.

Poe said households of the individuals who had contact with the positive case have been quarantined.

A Facebook post by the company said, "We will be going into quarantine and are hoping to resume business once hits has run its course.”

“RVP Construction has had 1 employee test positive for the COVID-19 virus and 8 similar illnesses throughout the shop and office,” the firm said in its Facebook post.

Company officials couldn't be reached for comment but a similar message was on the company's answering machine.

There are 209 COVID-19 virus cases – including eight deaths – in Oregon and 51 now in Idaho as of today.

“We are working to take the right steps at the right time to slow the spread of this disease,” said Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health. “While this is a new virus, working to control communicable disease of all types is what our staff are trained to do and what they do each day all year long.”

There have been 18 negative tests for COVID-19 virus in Malheur County according to Poe.