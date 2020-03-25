MALHEUR COUNTY ARTS

Stuck at home? Get creative with art in your yard for a chance to win prizes through the Drexel H. Foundation.

The Drexel H. Foundation is a Vale nonprofit for the arts. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

VALE – The Drexel H. Foundation, a Vale nonprofit for the arts, is running a yard art competition to kick start creativity for those stuck at home.

The theme of the contest is “kindness.” Paintings, sculptures, recycled items, stacked rocks – anything goes, as long as the theme is incorporated and the art is appropriate for children.

To enter, participants must take a before and after photo of the space in their yard where the art sits. Both photos must be submitted, along with a signed registration form, to [email protected] by Wednesday, April 8.

There is no entry fee. Participants can submit up to two entries. There are four age categories: 4-11, 12-14, 15-19 and 20 and over. The first-place winner in each category will win a sack with more than $50 in prizes and gift certificates.

Best in show will receive $100 in cash.

The registration form and sample art can be found at thedrexelfoundation.org. Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22. Call 541-473-3470 or email the foundation with any questions.

