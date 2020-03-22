Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

As Oregon awaits further restrictions on businesses and public movement, the pandemic has already shut down some of the nation's largest urban areas. Here's a gallery showing what that looks like in Los Angeles.

The departures level at Los Angeles International Airport is deserted on March 22. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

Increasing restrictions on public movement loom for Oregon, following other states and urban areas that have already shut down in an attempt to stop community spread of the coronavirus.

So what does that look like in a city of 4 million, center to a greater metropolitan area of more than 18 million? These photos, taken by photographer David Zaitz, show the scene in Los Angeles, where normally crowded sidewalks and gridlocked freeways are eerily empty.

People stand in line to gain access to a Whole Foods grocery store in El Segundo, California. Stores are regulating how many people can be inside the store at the same time. March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

A sign at Nick's Cafe in downtown Los Angeles spells out the rules for patrons. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

People wait their turn to shop at a Ralph's grocery store in El Segundo, California. Stores are regulating how many people can be inside the store at the same time. March 22, 2020.(David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

Signs explain the restrictions for shoppers entering a Whole Foods story in El Segundo.(David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

Shuttered restaurants like Pancho's Restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California, post messages to diners. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

The Manhattan Beach Pier sits gated off to visitors. March 22. 2020.(David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

The usually busy Harbor Freeway (State Highway 110) is empty where passes through downtown Los Angeles, seen on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

Freeways are empty through downtown Los Angeles. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

The Harbor (110) freeway is a breeze on March 22, 2020, where it passes through downtown Los Angeles. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles is nearly empty. March 22, 2020 (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

The Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

A maintenance worker tends to his duties all alone on 4th Street in downtown Los Angeles, March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

The Original Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

The Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, CA on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

No tourists at the usually popular hangout for visitors, the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

What's missing at the Grove shopping center/mall? Shoppers and open shops. March 22, 2020 (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

A sign at a Ralph's grocery store in West Los Angeles describes social distancing and special shopping times for senior citizens. March 22, 2020 (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

A closed Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

A trip from most areas to downtown Los Angeles on Sunday took about 15 minutes, including along the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles, photographed on March 22, 2020. (David Zaitz/Special to Salem Reporter)

David Zaitz is a commercial photographer in Los Angeles. Contact: www.davidzaitz.com. He is the brother of Les Zaitz, editor and publisher of the Malheur Enterprise.

