Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Treasure Valley Community College will deliver online classes starting Saturday, March 21, through Tuesday, April 28, and most college employees will be assigned to work from home starting Saturday.

Treasure Valley Community College will no longer hold in person classes starting Saturday, March 21, through Tuesday, April 28. (The Enterprise/File)

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions at $5 a month help the Enterprise keep this up.

ONTARIO - Gov. Kate Brown is prohibiting colleges and universities from conducting in-person classes starting Saturday, March 21, through Tuesday, April 28, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Treasure Valley Community College will deliver online classes during that time, and most college employees will be assigned to work from home starting Saturday.

While the college is not entirely closed to the public, only essential buildings on campus will be open starting on Saturday, Anne-Marie Kelso, director of legal and human resources at Treasure Valley Community College said.

"If members of the public come on campus, they must comply with the social distancing recommendation of staying no less than 6 feet away from other people," Kelso said.

"This is, of course, subject to change," Kelso added.

Courses required for health care related degrees and other certificates licenses, or degrees that are essential to emergency response efforts are exempt.

﻿[ KEEP YOUR LOCAL NEWS STRONG - SUBSCRIBE ]

Additionally, campus operations are restricted to only critical functions, and student housing residents and employees are asked to follow social distancing measures consistent with guidance from the Oregon health Authority.

Critical functions include operation of dormitories, dining services, general administrative services, and activities critical to emergency response efforts.

Students and employees will receive more information from the college in the coming days.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.