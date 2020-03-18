Coronavirus Outbreak

Elected leaders made the move Wednesday morning. The declaration will allow the county to seek state and federal funds to battle the COVID-19 virus outbreak. So far there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Malheur County.

The Malheur County Court signed an emergency declaration today in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malheur County as of Wednesday morning. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE - The Malheur County Court on Wednesday approved an emergency declaration for the county in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The declaration grants county officials the authority to seek state and federal assistance and potential reimbursement for local costs for the COVID-19 response. The declaration will also allow the county to use a streamlined process to buy goods and services allowed under Oregon law and to follow emergency procedures as needed to protect public health.

In conjunction with the declaration, the county’s emergency operations center has been partially mobilized to help the Malheur County Health Department and other local agencies to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malheur County.

Malheur County Emergency Manager/911 Division Commander Rich Harriman said he will turn the emergency declaration into the state today.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.