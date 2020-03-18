EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include Parts Dismantler, Head Librarian, Ranch Worker, Teaching Vacancies

IMMEDIATE

OPENING!

PARTS DISMANTLER

Nyssa Tractor & Implement is seeking a full-time, (Mon-Fri 8-5) self-motivated & reliable parts dismantler. Background in machinery or farming is preferred, but not required. Must be honest, have high performance standards and must work well on your own. Requires excellent customer service skills as well. Pay is D.O.E.

We offer 401K and generous profit sharing.

Apply in person and bring

resumé with work references.

3212 Hwy 201 Nyssa, OR.

1 mile north of town

Head Librarian

City of Vale Oregon

The City of Vale is seeking a Head Librarian for the City of Vale/Emma Humphrey Memorial Library. Acts as the Administrator of the City Library and operates under State Laws, and City Charter and Ordinances as well as direction from the Library Board. Administers, plans, and directs the overall operations and functions of the library, financial management, and budgeting process; oversees and/or performs work relating the maintenance of official library records, books, periodicals, tapes; oversees maintenance of real property of the library and manages library special programs.

This is a part time position not to exceed 19 hours per week with some evening work required. Position qualifies for retirement benefits but no Health Insurance will be provided. Pay is $12.00-$13.50 per hour DOE.

High School Diploma or GED required for the position. Prior Librarian experience preferred but not required. Background checks will be required.

All applicants must submit a City of Vale Application as well as a current resume. Application materials are available online at www.cityofvale.com, or Vale City Hall, 252 B Street W, Vale, OR. Applications must be submitted to City Hall or by e-mail to [email protected], position open until filled. Contact number for any questions is 541-473-3133. The City of Vale is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452

VALE SCHOOL

DISTRICT CERTIFIED TEACHING VACANCIES

Vale School District #84 is inviting applications from qualified applicants for the following certified teaching vacancies for the 2020-2021 school year.

· Vale Elementary/Willowcreek Elementary Vocal Music Teacher

· Willowcreek Elementary Physical Education Grades 1-8/Health Science Teacher Grades 5-8

· Willowcreek Elementary/Vale Middle School Math Interventionist

· Vale Elementary School Classroom Teachers

· Vale School District Secondary Special Education Teacher

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) and any applicable endorsements.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on our district website https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, or by calling (541)473-0201, ext. 9.

Application deadline – March 30, 2020, 4:00 p.m.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.