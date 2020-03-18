Free HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Everything changed March 13 when the Oregon School Activities Association suspended all prep practices and games until March 31 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. For Morrison and her team, that means days already slated to hone their skills in practice are gone and a season remains in doubt.

Vale softball player senior Alexys Rodgers signed a letter of intent to play for the College of the Siskiyous in northern California last week at Vale High School. Rodgers said she may play at the catcher position or second base. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE – A week ago the upcoming spring season for the Vale softball team looked bright.

Six returning starters – including four key seniors – were back from a 2019 squad that finished undefeated in league play, and coach Cirbi Morrison was confident.

“Very disappointing. I had some high hopes for this year,” said Morrison.

She said the spring season was looking good as the Vikings were ranked 11th in the last coaches poll she surveyed. Now, she said, there’s nothing the Vikings can do but wait to see how long the closure lasts and what the rest of the season might hold.

“The entire nation is in the same boat so it isn’t just us,” said Morrison.

She hopes to be back on the diamond April 1, when the shutdown could lift.

“But the OSAA hasn’t made a decision as to when we can exactly come back or if we can come back,” said Morrison.

The OSAA also scrapped the Class 6A, 5A and 4A girls and boys state basketball tournaments last week over concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

“We are just waiting to hear something,” said Morrison.

