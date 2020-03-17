Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among students, employees or members of the community that have accessed the campus at Treasure Valley, and at the moment, the college does not plan on closing its doors, according to a statement from the college.

Treasure Valley Community College will follow advice from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention as it implements new protocol to help curb the spread of the coronavirus . (The Enterprise/File)

ONTARIO - Treasure Valley Community College announced Tuesday that it is shifting to online classes, canceling sports practices and group meetings, and instructing staff and students on new protocols as the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect life in Malheur County.

Treasure Valley made the decision to act as Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday, March 16, a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people for at least a month.

However, in the event of a closure, the college is prepared to help instructors work from home, the college said in an email Tuesday to students and employees.

All classes at the college will be shifted online for at least two weeks when spring term begins on Monday, March 30.

Classes will be conducted online via Canvas and Zoom, meaning that if a class is scheduled at a certain time, then that is the time the live broadcast will be conducted.

Students and faculty will receive instructions on how to access online classes, and the college is already training faculty for the change.

The college said it would soon post online a list of classes that can't be delivered remotely.

The Northwest Athletic Conference has canceled all spring sports competitions and championship events. Coaches have been instructed to meet with their teams to explain the development.

Treasure Valley has suspended all sports practices until at least Monday, March 30.

The college dining hall and residence hall are only open to residents and all non-essential individuals are restricted from visiting at this time. Non-essential individuals include anyone that is not a close family member.

Residence halls at the college have been stocked with additional cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and soap.

Students are instructed to practice social distancing - staying three feet apart and avoiding large gatherings - in addition to continuous hand washing as a means to curb the spread of the virus.

Hand washing should be done for 20 seconds using soap and warm water.

The college said that students who come into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms of the disease should notify college staff.

The college said it was canceling all third-party events scheduled at the college through Monday, May 11.

Campus events that have been canceled include:

1) TVCC Equity Week, April 20-24

2) Experience Campus Day, April 18-19

3) Hawaiian Luau, April 18

4) Earth Day Celebration, April 22

5) “Can I Kiss You?” Program on Dating and Intimacy, April 25

6) Resource Fair, May 1

Postponed events include a visit from speaker Sara Goldrick-Rab that was set for April 22, as well as the April 16 Treasure Valley Community College Donor Recognition event.

