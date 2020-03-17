Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

DIGEST: You can see all the latest local and regional news coverage from the Malheur Enterprise and other news organizations in one place. This post will be updated regularly with the latest headlines and developments.

This new digest provides all-in-one-place access to reporting on the novel coronavirus outbreak. A statewide media collaboration is sharing coverage among Oregon’s newspapers and broadcast outlets. The Enterprise is part of that collaboration.

Life changing rapidly in Malheur County as closures pile up

An almost an hourly basis, word comes of another, restriction, closure or postponement across Malheur County. The Oregon Supreme Court chief justice is recommending postponing some jury trials. The Vale library closed. Government meetings are going virtual. Here's the latest.

UPDATED: Malheur County restaurants adapting to new restrictions, some plan to close

UPDATED: Restaurants across the county learned Monday afternoon that Gov. Kate Brown has ordered that they stop inside dining. They are allowed to offer delivery and takeout service, but some already have elected to close. The development comes as the governor said she was trying to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus now expected to infect up to 75,000 Oregonians.

THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE: Four new cases of coronavirus in Oregon veterans home, authorities say

The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases at an Oregon veterans home jumped again Monday night, when officials announced four new cases of coronavirus at the Lebanon facility. All of Linn County’s 14 coronavirus cases are at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Thirteen are residents, including 12 veterans and one veteran’s spouse. The final patient is an employee.

OPB: FAQ For Parents Grappling With Kids Homebound By Coronavirus

The rapidly-moving coronavirus has closed schools across Oregon and Washington, meaning a lot of us will be spending a lot of time indoors with our children. Parents, what questions do you have? I started with my own, but I’m happy to add more.

PORTLAND TRIBUNE: Greater Portland hospitals form joint system for coronavirus

Major hospitals in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties will form a unified system to manage scarce hospital beds to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The news, announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Monday afternoon, echoed discussions that had begun among leaders of Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Providence Health and Oregon Health & Science University.

THE LUND REPORT: Oregon Struggles With Lack Of Hospital Beds, With Fewest Per Capita In Country

Oregon’s expanded Medicaid system, which cares for one in four residents, has worked to improve access to primary care and reduce the need for expensive hospitalization. But the goal of improving the health of more low-income people has a drawback in the age of COVID-19. The state only has 1.6 beds per 1,000 residents, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE: Oregon coronavirus layoffs: What to do when you’ve lost your job

More than 155,000 Oregonians work in restaurants and bars. Many of them – perhaps most – lost their jobs Monday when Gov. Kate Brown ordered all eating and drinking establishments shut down, except for takeout and delivery service.

BEND BULLETIN: COVID-19 closures could devastate Central Oregon economy

Central Oregon companies could potentially experience devastating business losses as more of them lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With a lion’s share of employees working in limited-service restaurants, the impact could be severe on the whole economy, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. Roughly 8,000 jobs are related to restaurants that account for a $42.5 million payroll for a full quarter, Runberg said.

EAST OREGONIAN: Delivery, transportation services prepare for bar and restaurant closures

PENDLETON — As schools and businesses statewide face temporary closures in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, life as a delivery service employee could potentially become even busier. Luckily, Carolyn Thompson, owner of Rob’s Speedy Delivery in Pendleton, was well-prepared for the eventuality. Rob’s Speedy Delivery transports freight and pharmaceutical supplies to local businesses all across the area.

SEATTLE TIMES: ‘Social distancing is impossible in a preschool’: Child care during coronavirus

Diana Montoya’s two elementary school-aged sons laughed and screamed as they chased a staff member around the Wallingford Boys & Girls Club courtyard, ignoring their mother’s attempt to shepherd them home. It was the first day of Seattle Public Schools’ extended closure; Montoya brought the boys to the club so they had a place to be while she worked her new job with a cleaning service.

SEATTLE TIMES: Seattle small-business owners rally to support one another through coronavirus crisis

BizX founder Bob Bagga launched his Bellevue-based bartering currency company in the chaotic aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. He sees parallels with the fear now gripping the local business community. With businesses of all sizes staggered by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, Bagga is gathering ideas and resources to help keep them afloat. He reached out last Wednesday to Aaron Blank, CEO of The Fearey Group public relations firm, and they’ve started a “Business Saving Business” movement to bring together local business owners with advice and innovation ideas for weathering the crisis and beyond.

