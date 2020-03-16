Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Business for local food merchants voiced concern about their employees and the long-term impact of Gov. Kate Brown's decision Monday.

Mal's Diner in Vale is one of the many local restaurants that will be impacted by Gov. Kate Brown's ban issued Monday afternoon in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE – The news Gov. Kate Brown ordered all bars and restaurants in Oregon to stop inside dining for four weeks was sinking in for Vale restaurant owner Malinda Castleberry Monday afternoon.

Castleberry owns Mal’s Diner and said she already planned on the possibility of a two-week shutdown.

The length of the ban – which starts Tuesday – means she will have to go back to “the drawing board.”

“I think it is going to drastically impact our business and livelihoods,” said Castleberry.

Under the directive, restaurants and bars are barred from providing seated dining, a step meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that state officials expect to infect up to 75,000 Oregonians by mid-May. The restaurants are permitted to provide take out and delivery service. They are licensed by Malheur County but information on the number of restaurants wasn’t readily available from county officials.

Violating the restrictions is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,250.

Kathy Saldana, owner of the A Street Tavern in Vale and Quins Bar in Ontario, said she will close both of her businesses. The impact, she said, will be difficult to determine.

“I am going to be OK for a little while but I am not OK for the long while,” said Saldana.

Bob Holmes, the owner of Bob’s Steak N’ Spirits in Nyssa, said that he has been trying to reach the state Bureau of Labor and Industries to find out if his 21 employees are eligible for unemployment benefits, but the bureau is currently on furlough until Wednesday, he said.

Holmes said that Bob’s Steak N’ Spirits will shut down at midnight Monday, and that he will have to assess if shifting to carry out will be profitable or feasible, he said.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Holmes said. “I don’t know what my employees are going to do.”

Holmes said that his understanding is that his employees are immediately eligible for unemployment benefits.

Holmes said that at 3 p.m. this afternoon he held a meeting with his employees on the situation.

“But at three o-clock this afternoon we were still in business,” Holmes said.

“I’m at a loss, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said. “We are definitely concerned about our employees No. 1. No. 2, if we are shut down for four weeks we are very concerned about our livelihood.”

“I still have bills to pay,” Holmes said.

Holmes said that he feels as though Brown judges the whole state by what Portland and Salem do, and that there was no need for restriction in a place like Nyssa.

Holmes said that his restaurant already has taken precautions to protect against the virus, and that his employees weren’t concerned about working during the outbreak.

“I think locally we were handling it fine,” Holmes added.

Sharon Bannon, owner of the Starlite Cafe, said that the restaurant will comply with the governor's mandate and plans to shift to take out. She also said the restaurant won't close until there is an order to do so.

"I just want to follow what the governor says," Bannon said.

At Romio’s Pizza and Pasta in Ontario, the plan is to rotate employees so that they all get a shift. Assistant Manager Rileee Carrell said employees were “a little bit worried, a little bit stressed.”

She said the restaurant will try to prioritize employees who need the money the most. Romio’s will remain open for takeout and deliveries.

At Chavelita’s Taqueria in Vale, owners were unaware of the change as they operated business as usual Monday. Reached by phone, management said they will likely have to cut down hours of operation. Employees hours will likely get cut in order to give everyone a shift.

