Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

DIGEST: You can see all the latest local and regional news coverage from the Malheur Enterprise and other news organizations in one place. This post will be updated regularly with the latest headlines and developments.

Malheur County Health Department

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions help support this.

This new digest provides all-in-one-place access to reporting on the novel coronavirus outbreak. A statewide media collaboration is forming to also share coverage among Oregon’s newspapers and broadcast outlets. The Enterprise is part of that collaboration, and will share reports from around Oregon in our round up. This post will regularly be updated with the latest news.

At the bottom, you will find links to key health agencies to learn more about the latest on COVID-19 and helpful information on what you can do.

Question? If you have questions about the outbreak, the disease or other related matters, email [email protected]

Suggestions? How are we doing? What stories would you like to see? What would you like to read about? Do you have comments on our coverage? Email editor Les Zaitz ([email protected]) with your ideas.

Oregon's decision to close schools came fast as staffing was proving 'too difficult'

In a matter of hours, Gov. Kate Brown went from vowing to keep a half million kids in classrooms to ordering every school closed. Why? Older employees increasingly were reluctant to show up for work, warned they were in high risk category to become infected.

Oregon sees first death from COVID-19, legislator calls for cash infusion for Oregonians as economy staggers

Oregon officials said a 70-year-old Oregon veteran died Saturday from the coronavirus disease and again urged people to help slow the spread of the disease. Meantime, Oregonians are seeing life change as stores and restaurants close, supplies run low and parents brace for an unexpected week of children with no school.

Malheur County schools announce plans to provide free meals during closure

With the unexpected closure of schools, Malheur County educators are announcing plans to feed thousands of kids with bagged meals. Here is the latest and we will update this as schools get us information. SCHOOL OFFICIALS: Email us at [email protected]

OTHER REPORTING FROM THE REGION:

THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE: Slammed with demand, Winco closes some stores midnight to morning to restock, clean

Winco announced it would close some stores at midnight and reopen the next morning so stores can clean and restock. Managers will re-evaluate after a week.

THE OREGONIAN/OREGONLIVE: Oregon may let day cares exceed capacity limits amid coronavirus shutdowns

Oregon child care regulators are considering whether to let some day care providers take in more children than currently allowed, a proposal prompted in part by statewide schools closures that start Monday.

OPB: Coronavirus Puts Financial, Mental Strain On Gig Workers

Instacart shopper Carl Momberger belted out his preferred hand washing song (upon request) as he delivered groceries in southwest Portland. It’s the first verse of Ween’s “The Mollusk” from 1997. “That’s 20 seconds, and it washes your hands,” he said

EAST OREGONIAN: Pastors consider risk of COVID-19

PENDLETON — Pastor Marc Mullins looked uncharacteristically somber. Mullins, pastor of the First Christian Church in Pendleton, had just come out of a meeting with church leaders in which they had decided to take an unprecedented step. To minimize the risk of COVID-19, the church would hold no worship services for at least the next three Sundays.

BEND BULLETIN: Fallout from coronavirus prompts shopping frenzy in Bend

For weeks, the threat of COVID-19 seemed distant, a crisis associated with datelines that stretched from China to Seattle, but not in Central Oregon. Then, with the diagnosis Wednesday of the region’s first presumptive case of the potentially fatal coronavirus, followed by the statewide closure of schools the next day, daily life changed entirely.

KGW: Is it still safe to go to a restaurant? How do you best care for yourself if you get coronavirus? Your coronavirus questions answered

Q: Is it still safe to go to a restaurant? A: You should avoid going out in public in general, and staying at home as much as possible. If you HAVE to go to a bar or restaurant, go to one that isn't full, where you can maintain about 6 feet of space between yourself and another person.

KOBI: Locals respond to social distancing, a method suggested by health officials amongst outbreak

MEDFORD — As concerns continue to grow around coronavirus, local health officials are encouraging people to practice social distancing. That’s maintaining several feet of distance from other people to try and avoid the spread of the highly infectious virus.

SEATTLE TIMES: Scarcity of coronavirus testing continues to stymie Washington as disease spreads

Late Wednesday, after an ambulance crew arrived at the Kent home of Fahimeh, a 29-year-old married mother and Iranian refugee, she texted her older brother, Morteza. “They said that I have coronavirus,” she wrote in her native Farsi. “But please, if anything happens to me, I want you to swear to God you will take care of my daughter.”

These articles originally published by one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving heath issue. Reports from the Seattle Times are by special permission to the Malheur Enterprise.

FRIDAY, March 13

Malheur County schools ordered closed by governor as part of statewide move to contain coronavirus

Gov. Kate Brown Thursday night ordered Oregon's school districts to shut down their schools for two weeks in an escalating effort to contain the novel coronavirus. The move came as the state recorded six new suspected cases of COVID-19, bringing Oregon's total to 30.

State authorities expand restrictions in face of estimates that coronavirus could infect 75,000 Oregonians

Schools will close for at least two weeks, prisons are the latest venue to stop visiting, and cancellations of community events continue to build as Oregon confronts what health authorities now say is a global pandemic.

BEND BULLETIN: Central Oregon faces new reality living with coronavirus

Every hour, employees at Market of Choice in Bend stop what they’re doing to sanitize the checkout counters and display cases. Like other grocery stores in Central Oregon, the Bend market is taking an aggressive approach to the possible presence of COVID-19. Even before the timer sounds, employees are cleaning, and gloves have been made available for customers, said Rachel Reese, bakery manager at Market of Choice. “Our store manager is going around and sanitizing the store all day long,” Reese said. “We are trying to keep everything really clean and give customers an option to use gloves.”

THURSDAY, March 12

Saint Alphonsus imposes restrictions on visitors as state anticipates spread of COVID-19.

Ontario's hospital is restricting visits to family and clergy and even those individuals will be turned away if they have a fever or respiratory ailments.

Oregon bans large gatherings, school assemblies to end as two in Lebanon veterans' home found infected with COVID-19

Attempting to contain the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown is imposing restrictions on large events in Oregon for the next four weeks. The state also is urging schools to cancel assemblies and other gatherings and employers to take cautions as well. Oregon's major universities said they would switch to remote teaching in spring term.

THE OREGONIAN: Coronavirus spreads to veterans' nursing home in Oregon; 2 patients infected

Two residents at a veterans’ nursing home in Lebanon in Linn County have now tested positive for coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday night, signifying a dramatic and troubling turn as the deadly pandemic runs rampant across America.

PRO PUBLICA: Should I Quarantine Because of Coronavirus? It Depends on Who You Ask.

Agencies, local authorities and national governments do not agree on who should be quarantined or what that should actually look like. Here’s what we do know.

Wednesday, March 11

As the coronavirus outbreak reaches pandemic levels, Oregon sees its number of cases rise to 19

Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to take more measures in response to the outbreak while issues over testing and supplies continue to linger.

Malheur County health experts urge folks to wash up, avoid virus myths

Health department officials said Monday the agency doesn’t face any shortages of supplies or personnel and remains ready to respond to a crisis. Around the county, schools continue to prepare in the event of a local outbreak.

Oregon promised millions from federal agency to help confront coronavirus

Federal officials have advised Gov. Kate Brown that Oregon will get more than $7 million to boost the state's efforts to contain and treat the novel coronavirus. This comes on top of $5 million shifted from the state's reserves this week as state health officials expect to see more infected Oregonians in the coming days.

BEND BULLETIN: First presumptive COVID-19 case identified in Deschutes County

Just hours after getting test results Wednesday, health officials confirmed the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Deschutes County. More people could be identified in the coming days as the Deschutes County individual’s case is investigated, said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director, at a press conference Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Oregon officials restrict visits to elderly in care homes, acting to prevent coronavirus from hitting 30,000

In a continued ramp-up to contain the novel coronavirus, Oregon officials on Tuesday announced tight restrictions for visitors to 670 care facilities. Health officials also urged the elderly, especially vulnerable to the disease, to stay home.

Legislative emergency board allocates $24.2 million in emergency spending for coronavirus, flood relief

The board allocated $11.5 million for flood relief in the Pendleton area and another $5 million for COVID-19 efforts without specifying how the money would be used.

Marion County sees first COVID-19 case as governor declares a state of emergency

Oregon public health officials announced that seven more individuals are presumed infected with the novel coronavirus, including a person in Marion County. Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday declared a state of emergency as the total number of people reported to be infected doubled since Saturday.

As Oregon expands coronavirus testing, uninsured patients may struggle with access

For now, Oregon and the federal government are covering the cost of tests for the novel coronavirus. But seeing a doctor who can order the test could be costly for the 248,000 Oregonians without health insurance.

State tells of 4 new virus cases as officials seek more money to ramp up Oregon efforts

Oregon authorities said four more people are presumed to have the novel coronavirus, bringing the state count to seven. They are seeking millions in state and federal funds to expand the health care system's ability to react to an anticipated increase in infections.

Eight major Oregon insurers agree to waive co-pays, deductibles for COVID-19 testing

Gov. Kate Brown announced a deal brokered between state insurance regulators and private insurers to waive costs for people who need testing for the novel coronavirus. About 1 million Oregonians are covered by participating insurers.

HELPFUL RESOURCES:

World Health Organization frequently asked questions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention frequently asked questions

Malheur County Health Department

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 updates