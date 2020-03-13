Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Meals will be distributed at Alameda Elementary School, May Roberts Elementary School, Ontario High School, and the Sierra Vista Apartments from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. beginning on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, Monday, March 30, and Tuesday, March 31.

ONTARIO - The Ontario School District will continue to offer food services to all students while schools are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of a statewide mandate, the district closed school from Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, April 1.

The closure impacts all school activities, including athletic events and practices.

The school district is currently working to develop a plan to implement childcare services, and hopes to bring a plan online next week, said Taryn Smith, school district public information coordinator.

The district will provide “Grab-and-Go” meals, that will be available for students 18 and under to pick up during the statewide school closure.

The “Grab-and-Go” meal sites in addition to a drop site will remain in operation from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, Monday, March 30, and Tuesday, March 31.

A drop site is a location where parents and students can pick up a sacked lunch outside of the district’s school buildings, Smith said.

The Grab-and-Go meal sites are at Alameda Elementary School, May Roberts Elementary School, and Ontario High School and will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The drop site is at Sierra Vista Apartments at 789 Sierra Vista Dr., and the district will secure another site next week if necessary, Smith said.

The drop site will also run from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Nyssa School District will serve breakfast and lunch to students for Monday through Wednesday next week according to Nyssa School District superintendent Darren Johnson.

The district had planned to cancel school the rest of the week due to parent-teacher conferences. However, the conferences are now canceled, and the district is trying to order food in order to feed students for a longer period of time.

Johnson said only “necessary personnel” will work to meet the “nutrition need to students who need it.”

Johnson also said the district will run its bus routes in the morning and at lunch time “in order to deliver food to students who cannot make it to school to eat.”

