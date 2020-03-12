Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Following Gov. Kate Brown's restriction on events with crowds larger than 250 people, several events have been canceled in Malheur County.

THIS LIST WILL BE UPDATED.

Any event produced by the Four Rivers Cultural center will be canceled until further notice.

Spring into Wellness Health Fairs in Adrian (3/12), Jordan Valley (3/17), and Nyssa (3/19) will be postponed for the fall.

Dinner with a STEM professor, Thursday, March 12, is cancelled.

The Corned Beef and Cabbage Feed in Brogan, originally set for Sunday, March 15, is canceled and will be rescheduled.

Support the Court, originally scheduled for Monday, March 16, at Vale Middle School, is postponed.

The annual Border Town Comic-Con set for March 21-22 at Four Rivers Cultural Center is canceled this year.

Dancing with the Four Rivers Star on April 3 is canceled.

The Gunsmoke Gun Show set for March 28 is canceled until further notice.

Ontario Chamber of Commerce Social Hour and Silent Auction set for April 4 will be postponed

The Idaho Youth Catholic Conference in Nampa from March 13-15 has been canceled.

If you have information to share: email [email protected]

