Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

DIGEST: You can see all the latest news coverage from the Malheur Enterprise and other news organizations in one place. This post will be updated regularly with the latest headlines and developments.

Malheur County Health Department

NOTE: The Enterprise is providing free access to its content related to the coronavirus as a community service. Subscriptions help support this.

This new digest provides all-in-one-place access to reporting on the novel coronavirus outbreak. A statewide media collaboration is forming to also share coverage among Oregon’s newspapers and broadcast outlets. The Enterprise is part of that collaboration, and will share reports from around Oregon in our round up. This post will regularly be updated with the latest news.

At the bottom, you will find links to key health agencies to learn more about the latest on COVID-19 and helpful information on what you can do.

Question? If you have questions about the outbreak, the disease or other related matters, email [email protected]

Suggestions? How are we doing? What stories would you like to see? What would you like to read about? Do you have comments on our coverag? Email editor Les Zaitz ([email protected]) with your ideas.

THURSDAY, March 12

Oregon bans large gatherings, school assemblies to end as two in Lebanon veterans' home found infected with COVID-19

Attempting to contain the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kate Brown is imposing restrictions on large events in Oregon for the next four weeks. The state also is urging schools to cancel assemblies and other gatherings and employers to take cautions as well. Oregon's major universities said they would switch to remote teaching in spring term.

THE OREGONIAN: Coronavirus spreads to veterans' nursing home in Oregon; 2 patients infected

Two residents at a veterans’ nursing home in Lebanon in Linn County have now tested positive for coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday night, signifying a dramatic and troubling turn as the deadly pandemic runs rampant across America.

PRO PUBLICA: Should I Quarantine Because of Coronavirus? It Depends on Who You Ask.

Agencies, local authorities and national governments do not agree on who should be quarantined or what that should actually look like. Here’s what we do know.

Wednesday, March 11

As the coronavirus outbreak reaches pandemic levels, Oregon sees its number of cases rise to 19

Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to take more measures in response to the outbreak while issues over testing and supplies continue to linger.

Malheur County health experts urge folks to wash up, avoid virus myths

Health department officials said Monday the agency doesn’t face any shortages of supplies or personnel and remains ready to respond to a crisis. Around the county, schools continue to prepare in the event of a local outbreak.

Oregon promised millions from federal agency to help confront coronavirus

Federal officials have advised Gov. Kate Brown that Oregon will get more than $7 million to boost the state's efforts to contain and treat the novel coronavirus. This comes on top of $5 million shifted from the state's reserves this week as state health officials expect to see more infected Oregonians in the coming days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Oregon officials restrict visits to elderly in care homes, acting to prevent coronavirus from hitting 30,000

In a continued ramp-up to contain the novel coronavirus, Oregon officials on Tuesday announced tight restrictions for visitors to 670 care facilities. Health officials also urged the elderly, especially vulnerable to the disease, to stay home.

Legislative emergency board allocates $24.2 million in emergency spending for coronavirus, flood relief

The board allocated $11.5 million for flood relief in the Pendleton area and another $5 million for COVID-19 efforts without specifying how the money would be used.

Marion County sees first COVID-19 case as governor declares a state of emergency

Oregon public health officials announced that seven more individuals are presumed infected with the novel coronavirus, including a person in Marion County. Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday declared a state of emergency as the total number of people reported to be infected doubled since Saturday.

As Oregon expands coronavirus testing, uninsured patients may struggle with access

For now, Oregon and the federal government are covering the cost of tests for the novel coronavirus. But seeing a doctor who can order the test could be costly for the 248,000 Oregonians without health insurance.

State tells of 4 new virus cases as officials seek more money to ramp up Oregon efforts

Oregon authorities said four more people are presumed to have the novel coronavirus, bringing the state count to seven. They are seeking millions in state and federal funds to expand the health care system's ability to react to an anticipated increase in infections.

Eight major Oregon insurers agree to waive co-pays, deductibles for COVID-19 testing

Gov. Kate Brown announced a deal brokered between state insurance regulators and private insurers to waive costs for people who need testing for the novel coronavirus. About 1 million Oregonians are covered by participating insurers.

HELPFUL RESOURCES:

World Health Organization frequently asked questions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention frequently asked questions

Malheur County Health Department

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 updates