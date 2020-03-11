PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of Robert R. Richter, Estate of Jacob William Elfering, Estate of Susan Ann Carlson, Notice of Sale, High School Kitchen Remodel

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Robert R. Richter, Case No. 6103. Notice is hereby given that William J. Richter has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published February 26, 2020.

Publish Dates: February 26, 2020, and March 4 & 11, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Jacob William Elfering, also known as Jake W. Elfering, Case No. 6105. Notice is hereby given that Diana M. Spelman has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 11, 2020.

Publish Dates: March 11, 18 and 25, 2020.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Susan Ann Carlson Case No. 6107. Notice is hereby given that Peter R. C. Lawson has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 11, 2020.

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 090213-OR Loan No.: ******270F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by WILLIAM T. WINN, AN UNMARRIED MAN, AND WILLIAM PAUL WINN AND SANDRA L. WINN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as Beneficiary, dated 12/1/2011, recorded 12/5/2011, as Instrument No. 2011-4330, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN BUTTE VIEW SUBDIVISION, SECTION 17, TWP. 18S., R.47E., W.M., MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: LOT 29. APN: 8521 // 18S4717A 3200 Commonly known as: 2577 LAUREL DR ONTARIO, OR 97914 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

09/01/19 thru 10/01/19 2 $1,197.87 $2,395.74

11/01/19 thru 12/01/19 2 $1,126.80 $2,253.60

01/01/20 thru 02/01/20 2 $1,125.53 $2,251.06

Late Charges: $233.82

Beneficiary Advances: ($287.13)

Total Required to Reinstate: $6,847.09

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $138,168.02

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $132,103.48 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.25 % per annum, from 8/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 6/26/2020, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 2/13/2020 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7600 866-931-0036 Shella Domilos, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020 and April 1, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 090210-OR Loan No.: ******743F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by RYAN E. HICKS, A MARRIED MAN, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS., as Beneficiary, dated 4/18/2013, recorded 4/23/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-2132, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: IN BLOCK 2: ALL OF LOT 1, AND THE EAST 62.5 FEET OF LOT 2, EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE NORTH 10 FEET THEREOF, AS CONVEYED TO THE CITY OF NYSSA FOR STREET RIGHT OF WAY APN: 4242 // 19S4732BB 4006 Commonly known as: 915 EMISON AVENUE NYSSA, OR 97913 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

09/01/19 thru 12/01/19 4 $1,323.41 $5,293.64

01/01/20 thru 02/01/20 2 $1,361.30 $2,722.60

Late Charges: $319.15

Beneficiary Advances: ($661.71)

Total Required to Reinstate: $7,673.68

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $157,863.75

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $153,251.65 together with interest thereon at the rate of 3.75 % per annum, from 8/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 7/1/2020, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 2/17/2020 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7600 866-931-0036 Shella Domilos, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020 and April 1, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84

New Middle School Phase 2: High School Kitchen Remodel

Sealed bids will be received by Alisha McBride, Superintendent, Vale School District #84, at the District Office located at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon 97918, until 2:00 PM local time, 4/1/2020 for the High School Kitchen Remodel.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Multipurpose Room of the District Office at 2:05 PM, local time, 4/1/2020. 1st Tier Subcontractor Disclosure Statements are due by 4:00 PM, local time, 2/4/2020 (same day) at the same location. Bids received after the time fixed for receiving bids cannot and will not be opened or considered. Bids for which the 1st Tier Subcontractor Disclosure Statement, when required, is not received within the specified time will be considered non-responsive. Only bids submitted in writing on the Bid Form supplied with the Bidding Documents will be considered.

A Mandatory pre-bid conference and project site-visit will be held at 2:00 PM, local time, 3/17/2020 at the Vale High School located at 505 Viking Drive, Vale, Oregon 97918, rain or shine. The purpose will be to answer any questions bidders may have, review the scope of the work, tour the site, and to consider any comments Bidders wish to make. The conference is for the benefit of Bidders. Additional site visits may be made by contacting the Vale School District Office at (541) 473-0201, ext. 9. Any additional site visits do not take the place of the requirement to attend the mandatory pre-bid conference on 3/17/2020.

Bidding documents for the work are those prepared by CSHQA, 200 Broad Street, Boise, ID 83702. Bidding documents will be available on or after 3/10/2020 and may be viewed at the District Office located at 403 E Street West, Vale, OR 97918 and may be obtained by contacting the following Plan Rooms: Idaho AGC, phone: (208) 344-2531, 1649 W. Shoreline Drive Suite 100, Boise, Idaho 83702 and CPC, Inc., Main Line: (503) 650-0148 Toll Free: (877) 448-2614, Address: 5468 SE International Drive, Milwaukie, OR 97222. The District will not reimburse Bidders, subcontractors, or suppliers for the cost of reproduction.

No bid will be considered unless accompanied by bid security in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, irrevocable letter of credit or surety bond executed by a State-licensed surety company, payable to the Vale School District #84 in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the base bid together with all additive alternates. No interest will be paid on bid security. Return or retention of bid security shall be subject to the provisions of ORS 279C.385, and these bid documents.

Pursuant to ORS 279C.395, the Vale School District #84 may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed bidding procedures and requirements and may reject all bids if, in the judgement of the District, it is in the public interest to do so. No bidder may withdraw its bid after the hour set for the opening thereof and before award of the contract, unless award is delayed beyond forty-five (45) days from the bid opening date.

The contract is for a public works subject to payment of prevailing wages under ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870. No bid will be received or considered unless the bid contains a statement by the Bidder, as part of the bid that “Contractor agrees to be bound and will comply with the applicable provisions of ORS 279C.838, ORS 279C.840 or 40 U.S.C. 3141 to 3148.”

Publish Date March 11, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TS No. OR08000053-18-1S APN 19056 TO No 180251156-OR-MSO TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, SCOTT A LUNT as Grantor to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE INSURANCE COMP as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as designated nominee for DECISION ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of March 29, 2005 and recorded on March 31, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-2307 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee on behalf of the Holders of the Home Equity Asset Trust 2005-9, Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-9 and recorded March 15, 2011 as Instrument Number 2011-0759 and the beneficial interest was assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, on behalf of The Holders of The Home Equity Asset Trust 2005-9 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-9 and recorded November 30, 2016 as Instrument Number 2016-4288 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 19056 LAND IN COTTONWOOD ADDITION I, CITY OF VALE, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: LOT 25. Commonly known as: 852 SIERRA ST, VALE, OR 97918 Both the Beneficiary, U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee on behalf of the Holders of the Home Equity Asset Trust 2005-9, Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-9, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 2 Monthly Payment(s) from 09/01/2009 to 10/01/2009 at $764.30 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2009 to 04/01/2010 at $710.11 18 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2010 to 10/01/2011 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2011 to 04/01/2012 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2012 to 10/01/2012 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2012 to 04/01/2013 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2013 to 10/01/2013 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2013 to 04/01/2014 at $703.58 12 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2014 to 04/01/2015 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2015 to 10/01/2015 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2015 to 04/01/2016 at $703.57 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2016 to 10/01/2016 at $703.58 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2016 to 04/01/2017 at $714.11 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2017 to 10/01/2017 at $719.31 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2017 to 04/01/2018 at $724.42 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2018 to 10/01/2018 at $754.86 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2018 to 10/01/2018 at $1,097.77 6 Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2018 to 04/01/2019 at $1,107.86 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 05/01/2019 to 07/01/2019 at $1,112.83 3 Monthly Payment(s) from 08/01/2019 to 10/01/2019 at $1,056.88 Monthly Late Charge(s): 1 Monthly Late Charge(s) By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $84,250.94 together with interest thereon at the rate of 7.62500% per annum from August 1, 2009 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on June 12, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 11/18/2019 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300Order Number 69678,

Publish Dates: March 11, 18, and 25, 2020, April 1, 2020