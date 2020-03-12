NYSSA NEWS

Nyssa Elementary School is the location for the Malheur County Spelling Bee. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and features students from schools across Malheur County.

Thursday will be a busy day in Nyssa with activities at the library, senior center and Nyssa Elementary School.

A loom knitting class will be offered at the library starting at 5:30 p.m. for ages 10 and older. There is no fee for the class, but those planning to participate are asked to let the library know so ample supplies are available.

Nyssa Senior Center is the place for bingo at 11 a.m. followed by lunch a noon. That evening is senior game night starting at 6:30, which includes bingo.

• Burn days in the Nyssa city limits are March 6-16 and are for burning yard debris only. Now is the time to rake, clip and pile your yard debris and safely burn it. Remember to have water and a shovel nearby and keep an eye on your burn pile.

• Nyssa Christian Fellowship invites area men to join them for breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Thunderegg Coffee Company. This is a no-host breakfast (you buy your own) with a time of fellowship, a devotional and prayer.

Every Wednesday, Nyssa Christian Fellowship hosts a free dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to stay for classes after the meal. Although no adult classes are currently offered, there are classes for kids from kindergarten age to college students.

The church is on South 5th Street across from South Park. For more information, call 541-372-5093.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or via e-mail [email protected]

