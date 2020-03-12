PUBLIC HEALTH

Spring into Wellness Health Fairs co-sponsored by the Malheur County Health Department are coming to town. The next fair is Thursday, March 12, at Adrian High School from 3 to 7 p.m.

Malheur County Health Department is co-sponsoring six upcoming health fairs. (The Enterprise/File)

ONTARIO – A series of health fairs co-sponsored by the Malheur County Health Department are scheduled through June.

The Spring into Wellness health fairs feature free screenings and a variety of vendors tied to health and wellness.

Staff from the health department will be on hand to provide free HIV and syphilis screenings.

The confidential testing involves a pinprick of blood and patients receive results in 15 to 20 minutes.

Staff will also be able to draw blood for Hepatitis C screenings and will offer certain vaccinations.

Attendees can make appointments for any Health Department service and ask department staff to check if they’re up to date on immunizations and receive any recommended immunizations at that time.

People may also complete applications for coverage under the Oregon Health Plan.

The event includes free raffles and drawings, and two bicycles are given away at each fair.

“There should be something of interest for everybody,” said Angie Gerrard, registered nurse and emergency preparedness coordinator at the health department.

The fairs kicked off in February in Harper.

The next fairs will be:

• Thursday, March 12, at Adrian High School from 3 to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 17, at Jordan Valley High School from 12 to 3 p.m.

• Thursday, March 19, at Nyssa High School from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 27, at Willowcreek School from 9 to 11 a.m.

• Thursday, June 4, at Lions Park in Ontario from 2 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, June 18, on Main Street in Vale from 2 to 5 p.m.

